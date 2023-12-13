The cozy cooking and baking season is here, so there's no time like the present to stock up on all the best cooking essentials. Luckily, Amazon has just kicked off tons of holiday deals and right now, you can score Staub's best-selling cookware for a fraction of the price.

Whether you're in search of the perfect baking dish to delight the host of your Christmas dinner, or you’ve been eyeing that *one* Dutch oven for months, some of Staub's most coveted items are on sale for up to 57% off at Amazon. Staub makes quality cast-iron cookware coated with enamel that withstands heavy use for years and years.

Not only is Staub cookware an eye-pleasing addition to your kitchen, but the versatile cocottes, Dutch and French ovens and braisers may just become the most-used pieces in your collection. Available in perfectly autumnal pumpkin shapes, Staub cocottes are ideal for individual casseroles, servings of soups, or personal desserts. We love the Cast Iron Perfect Pan for whipping up dinners for two or making side dishes.

Take your cool-weather cooking and holiday baking to the next level with the best Amazon deals on Staub cookware available now. Ahead, we've gathered all the can't-miss savings so you can easily pick up your favorites before the holidays.

The Best Staub Cookware Deals

Staub Cast Iron Bouillabaisse Pot Amazon Staub Cast Iron Bouillabaisse Pot Designed for preparing fish dishes, seafood chowders and more, this Staub Cast Iron Bouillabaisse Pot comes in a stylish dark blue shade and is adorned with a fish-shaped knob to perfectly complement any kitchen. $340 $196 Shop Now

