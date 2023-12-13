'Tis the season to experiment with cozy recipes. Get ready for holiday cooking and save on Staub's exquisite cookware at Amazon.
The cozy cooking and baking season is here, so there's no time like the present to stock up on all the best cooking essentials. Luckily, Amazon has just kicked off tons of holiday deals and right now, you can score Staub's best-selling cookware for a fraction of the price.
Whether you're in search of the perfect baking dish to delight the host of your Christmas dinner, or you’ve been eyeing that *one* Dutch oven for months, some of Staub's most coveted items are on sale for up to 57% off at Amazon. Staub makes quality cast-iron cookware coated with enamel that withstands heavy use for years and years.
Not only is Staub cookware an eye-pleasing addition to your kitchen, but the versatile cocottes, Dutch and French ovens and braisers may just become the most-used pieces in your collection. Available in perfectly autumnal pumpkin shapes, Staub cocottes are ideal for individual casseroles, servings of soups, or personal desserts. We love the Cast Iron Perfect Pan for whipping up dinners for two or making side dishes.
Take your cool-weather cooking and holiday baking to the next level with the best Amazon deals on Staub cookware available now. Ahead, we've gathered all the can't-miss savings so you can easily pick up your favorites before the holidays.
The Best Staub Cookware Deals
Staub Ceramics 4-pc Baking Pans Set
Perfect for crafting savory casseroles and delicious desserts, this elegant bakeware set includes a rectangular baking dish, oval baking dish and square baking dish with a lid.
Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.
Get 28% off Staub's 16-ounce ceramic pumpkin cocotte for cozy cooking.
Staub Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish
The Staub Rectangular Baking Dish is designed with a vitreous glass porcelain-enamel finish renowned for its exceptional scratch resistance.
Staub Ceramic 4-pc Baking Dish and Bowl Set
This Staub set comprises two rectangular baking dishes and universal bowls, all of which are coated with a scratch-resistant glass porcelain finish.
Staub Cast Iron Chistera Braiser
This versatile braiser is well-suited for browning and slow cooking meat, fish or vegetables, with its durable matt black enamel that effectively prevents food from sticking.
Staub Cast Iron Perfect Pan
Named the Perfect Pan for a reason, this cast iron cookware is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and its smooth enamel bottom is compatible with all stovetops.
Staub Braiser with Glass Lid, 3.5-Qt
Made of enameled cast iron, this covered braising pan cooks evenly and efficiently and has a chic matte enamel coating that resists chipping.
Staub Cast Iron 3.75-qt Essential French Oven with Lilly Lid
The Staub Iron Essential French Oven is not only stunning but also excels in retaining and distributing heat effectively.
Staub Cast Iron Bouillabaisse Pot
Designed for preparing fish dishes, seafood chowders and more, this Staub Cast Iron Bouillabaisse Pot comes in a stylish dark blue shade and is adorned with a fish-shaped knob to perfectly complement any kitchen.
