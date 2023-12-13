Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Staub Cookware: Save Up to 57% on Dutch Ovens, Bakeware and More

By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:27 PM PST, December 13, 2023

'Tis the season to experiment with cozy recipes. Get ready for holiday cooking and save on Staub's exquisite cookware at Amazon.

The cozy cooking and baking season is here, so there's no time like the present to stock up on all the best cooking essentials. Luckily, Amazon has just kicked off tons of holiday deals and right now, you can score Staub's best-selling cookware for a fraction of the price.

Whether you're in search of the perfect baking dish to delight the host of your Christmas dinner, or you’ve been eyeing that *one* Dutch oven for months, some of Staub's most coveted items are on sale for up to 57% off at Amazon. Staub makes quality cast-iron cookware coated with enamel that withstands heavy use for years and years.

Not only is Staub cookware an eye-pleasing addition to your kitchen, but the versatile cocottes, Dutch and French ovens and braisers may just become the most-used pieces in your collection. Available in perfectly autumnal pumpkin shapes, Staub cocottes are ideal for individual casseroles, servings of soups, or personal desserts. We love the Cast Iron Perfect Pan for whipping up dinners for two or making side dishes.

Take your cool-weather cooking and holiday baking to the next level with the best Amazon deals on Staub cookware available now. Ahead, we've gathered all the can't-miss savings so you can easily pick up your favorites before the holidays. 

The Best Staub Cookware Deals

Staub Ceramics 4-pc Baking Pans Set

Staub Ceramics 4-pc Baking Pans Set
Amazon

Staub Ceramics 4-pc Baking Pans Set

Perfect for crafting savory casseroles and delicious desserts, this elegant bakeware set includes a rectangular baking dish, oval baking dish and square baking dish with a lid.

$220 $95

Shop Now

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.
Amazon

Staub Ceramic Petite Ceramic Pumpkin, 0.5 Qt.

Get 28% off Staub's 16-ounce ceramic pumpkin cocotte for cozy cooking.

$35 $25

Shop Now

Staub Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish

Staub Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish
Amazon

Staub Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish

The Staub Rectangular Baking Dish is designed with a vitreous glass porcelain-enamel finish renowned for its exceptional scratch resistance.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Staub Ceramic 4-pc Baking Dish and Bowl Set

Staub Ceramic 4-pc Baking Dish and Bowl Set
Amazon

Staub Ceramic 4-pc Baking Dish and Bowl Set

This Staub set comprises two rectangular baking dishes and universal bowls, all of which are coated with a scratch-resistant glass porcelain finish.

$130 $70

Shop Now

Staub Cast Iron Chistera Braiser

Staub Cast Iron Chistera Braiser
Amazon

Staub Cast Iron Chistera Braiser

This versatile braiser is well-suited for browning and slow cooking meat, fish or vegetables, with its durable matt black enamel that effectively prevents food from sticking.

$331 $217

Shop Now

Staub Cast Iron Perfect Pan

Staub Cast Iron Perfect Pan
Amazon

Staub Cast Iron Perfect Pan

Named the Perfect Pan for a reason, this cast iron cookware is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and its smooth enamel bottom is compatible with all stovetops.

$343 $251

Shop Now

Staub Braiser with Glass Lid, 3.5-Qt

Staub Braiser with Glass Lid, 3.5-Qt
Amazon

Staub Braiser with Glass Lid, 3.5-Qt

Made of enameled cast iron, this covered braising pan cooks evenly and efficiently and has a chic matte enamel coating that resists chipping.

$180 $170

Shop Now

Staub Cast Iron 3.75-qt Essential French Oven with Lilly Lid

Staub Cast Iron 3.75-qt Essential French Oven with Lilly Lid
Amazon

Staub Cast Iron 3.75-qt Essential French Oven with Lilly Lid

The Staub Iron Essential French Oven is not only stunning but also excels in retaining and distributing heat effectively. 

$297 $250

Shop Now

Staub Cast Iron Bouillabaisse Pot

Staub Cast Iron Bouillabaisse Pot
Amazon

Staub Cast Iron Bouillabaisse Pot

Designed for preparing fish dishes, seafood chowders and more, this Staub Cast Iron Bouillabaisse Pot comes in a stylish dark blue shade and is adorned with a fish-shaped knob to perfectly complement any kitchen.

$340 $196

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

