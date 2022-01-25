Shopping

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts To Shop

By ETonline Staff
There are many ways to show someone you love how much you appreciate them, but for Valentine's Day, you can't go wrong with chocolate and candy.

Of course, you can spoil your loved one with fancy jewelry or a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, but we all know sweet treats and Valentine's Day go hand-in-hand. And with the romantic holiday just a couple weeks away, it's definitely time to shop for Valentine's Day gifts -- if you want them to be delivered in time for February 14th.

From an assorted gift box of gourmet chocolate truffles to chocolate chip cookies, we've gathered sugary treats that'll satisfy any sweet tooth in your life. Whether you're gifting your sweetheart, parents or best friends, ET Style has selected the best chocolate and other Valentine's Day candy gifts for your loved one.

If anything, sweets and chocolates are the perfect go-to last minute gifts.

ET Style's Picks for Valentine's Day Chocolate and Candy Gifts:

Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Candy
Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Candy
Amazon
Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Candy
Ferrero Rocher is the chocolate gift anyone will love. It has all the chocolate flavor you need, plus a little hazelnut crunch.
$12
Golden State Fruit Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Golden State Fruit Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Amazon
Golden State Fruit Chocolate Covered Strawberries
it's just not Valentine's Day without a chocolate covered strawberry—and you can get next day delivery with these chocolate-dipped berries.
$35
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. 
$27 AND UP
Jacques Torres Valentine's Day Chocolate Heart Box
Jacques Torres Valentine's Day Chocolate Heart Box
Goldbelly
Jacques Torres Valentine's Day Chocolate Heart Box
If you really want to impress the chocolate lover in your life, you want to sent them a sweet treat in the form of assorted chocolate bonbons from Jacques Torres. Known for exceptional milk and dark chocolate, this Valentine's Day Chocolate Heart Box comes with nuggets like ground hazelnuts in milk chocolate and key lime ganache kissed with white chocolate.
$70
Mouth Candy Land Gift Box
Mouth Candy Land
Mouth
Mouth Candy Land Gift Box
The Mouth Candy Land gift basket has got everything for the sweet tooth from independent candy brands, including gummies, chocolates, marshmallows and popcorn.
$127
Brach's Large Conversation Hearts Valentine's Candy
Brach's Large Conversation Hearts Valentine's Candy
Walmart
Brach's Large Conversation Hearts Valentine's Candy
It just wouldn't be Valentine's Day with out candy conversation hearts! These candy hearts are essential elements for the most romantic day of the year whether you're celebrating with your SO or you're celebrating in home room.
$3
The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar The Milk Bar Sampler
Milk Bar
The Milk Bar Sampler
Send a box of delicious cookies from the famous Milk Bar as a Valentine's Day gift. The tin includes Birthday Truffles in vanilla and chocolate, a slice of Milk Bar Pie and six assorted cookies. 
$55
DeLight Patisserie Love Message Shortbread Cookies
DeLight Patisserie Love Message Shortbread Cookies
Uncommon Goods
DeLight Patisserie Love Message Shortbread Cookies
These delicious "I Love You" vanilla shortbread cookies by DeLight Patisserie are an adorable alternative to chocolate. 
$39
Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Gift Box
Ghirardelli Caramel Duet Hearts
Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Gift Box
For the gourmet chocolate lover, this pink heart shaped box of heart shaped chocolates and caramel duets from Ghirardelli is the perfect gift for all special occasions.  
$7
Simply Chocolate Valentine Confections Tin
Simply Chocolate Valentine Confections Tin
Simply Chocolate
Simply Chocolate Valentine Confections Tin
Simply Chocolate offers a variety of sweet treat gifts. This Valentine's candy tin comes with dessert favorites such as chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel pecan clusters and peanut butter cups.
$40
Ethel M The Truffle Collection, Premium Chocolate Assortment Box
Ethel M The Truffle Collection, Premium Chocolate Assortment Box
Ethel M
Ethel M The Truffle Collection, Premium Chocolate Assortment Box
A 24-piece collection of truffles from Ethel M. The premium chocolate bites are filled with honey, espresso, white chocolate, milk chocolate, cinnamon pecan and dark chocolate ganache cream.
$30
Harry & David Rose Cake
Harry & David Rose Cake
Harry & David
Harry & David Rose Cake
If your loved one doesn't like chocolate, opt for this beautiful rose cake from Harry & David instead. This decadent dessert is a three-layer vanilla cake with raspberry filling and buttercream roses on top.
$80
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Gold Ribbon, 36 pc.
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Gold Ribbon, 36 pc.
Godiva
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Gold Ribbon, 36 pc.
An assorted box of Valentine's Day chocolates is a staple for the holiday. This Godiva chocolate box has 36 pieces of dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate candy.
$50
Shari's Berries Champagne Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Shari's Berries Champagne Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Shari's Berries Champagne Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Chocolate covered strawberries are a classic Valentine's Day gift. We love these luxurious berries covered with champagne-infused white and pink chocolate sprinkled with sugar.
$65 FOR A DOZEN

