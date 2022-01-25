Shopping

20 Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

By ETonline Staff
Valentine's Day will be here before we know it! And with less than a month to shop for that special someone, your closest friends, family or other loved ones, the pressure to shop is on.

Whether or not you have plans to celebrate your S.O. this Valentine's Day, the holiday, which is often the most polarizing of them all, is a time to celebrate love—any type of love. If you're at a loss for what to get the special individuals in your life for Valentine's Day, we're here to help. ET Style has culled the best gifts for anyone you want to treat on this love-centric occasion.

Our selection of gifts features crowd-pleasing yet meaningful ideas from flower delivery and yummy sweets to indulgent beauty buys and beautiful diamond jewelry. And if you have some beauty lovers to consider, Kylie Jenner's skincare line Kylie Skin just released a Valentine's Set, which features everything they could need for a head-to-toe glow (including a facial cleanser, serum and moisturizer as well as body scrub and lotion!). But just in case you want to shop from another brand from the Kardashian clan, Kim Kardashian's Skims just launched its Silk Collection -- and it's good. Don't worry, if you're shopping for a special guy in your life, there are plenty of options in our roundup, too.

This year, share the love with the best Valentine's Day gifts for everyone on your list below.

ET Style's Picks for Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love:

Create Your Own Reel Viewer
Uncommon Goods Create Your Own Reel Viewer
Uncommon Goods
Create Your Own Reel Viewer
If you're of a certain age, you might recognize this as a pre-internet version of Instagram—it's like View Master, but you can create your own reel to view personal photos. It's a great gift idea for someone who loves toys from bygone days. Shop now to get your reels from Uncommon Goods by February 14th. 
$15 AND UP
Happy Teddy Bear
Happy Teddy Bear
Nordstrom
Happy Teddy Bear
For sweethearts who love to cuddle, this teddy bear is the perfect way to show them you care.
$35
Candy Club Winter Delights
Candy Club Winter Delights
Candy Club
Candy Club Winter Delights
Treat loved ones to a sweet candy gift box! Candy Club offers a range of sets that include gummies, savory bites and chocolates. Each "Fun Box" is filled with six 6-oz candy cups, which starts at $30 for your first box. Choose a one, three or six month gift. 
$30 AND UP
UrbanStems The Sanibel
UrbanStems The Sanibel
UrbanStems
UrbanStems The Sanibel
Sending a flower arrangement is an obvious one for Valentine's Day, but hey, it's a classic for a reason. To shake things up a little bit, we suggest choosing a beautiful dried bouquet. It lasts longer, and it's a huge home decor trend right now. UrbanStems has a variety of styles in various hues with vases included. If you want the traditional Valentine's flower like red roses, they have that, too! And when you use the code LOVESTEMS, you get Free Sugarfina Champagne Bears ($9 value).
$140$85
Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Small Gift Box
Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Gift Box
Ghirardelli Chocolate
Ghirardelli Chocolate Milk Chocolate Caramel Duet Hearts Small Gift Box
Chocolates are a no-brainer Valentine's Day gift. The beloved Ghirardelli Chocolate has a ton of adorably packaged goodies for the holiday, like this heart-shaped box of decadent chocolate caramel duet hearts.
$7 AT GHIRARDELLI CHOCOLATE
Minted 12 Piece Custom Heart Puzzle
Minted 12 Piece Custom Heart Puzzle
Minted
Minted 12 Piece Custom Heart Puzzle
Brighten your loved one's Valentine's Day with a custom photo puzzle. Personalized gifts are Minted's specialty and, made with high-quality paper, this puzzle is a lasting keepsake for the family (and it's way better than a Valentine's Day card!).
$42
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach Outlet
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
This timeless saddle bag will be a favorite for anyone who owns it. Keep your daily essentials on you and wear it when you go for your everyday errands.
$398$159
Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin
Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin
Milk Bar
Milk Bar The Cookie Faves Tin
If you're looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift, anyone with a sweet tooth will be ecstatic to receive a cookie tin from the famous Milk Bar. This particular set boasts 12 cookies of four bestselling flavors -- Compost, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, Chocolate Confetti and original Confetti. Order by February 11 for Valentine's Day delivery. 
$42
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancôme's ethereal Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's beloved fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot.
$130
Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds- Black
Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds
Walmart
Sony Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds- Black
For someone who's really hard to shop for, these wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds from Sony are a truly thoughtful gift. 
$248
Leatherman Curl
Leatherman Curl
Leatherman
Leatherman Curl
For the handy man in your life, the Curl multitool from Leatherman is about the most romantic gift you can give him.
$90
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Skims
Skims Silk Long Sleep Slip
Whether you're gifting your bestie or yourself, this slinky silk slip dress will be a staple to wear on Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or any other time you want to dress things up.
$178 AT SKIMS
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries
Chocolate covered strawberries are the ideal Valentine's Day sweet treat. Send to loved ones (or yourself) a dozen strawberries drizzled in gourmet chocolate.
$46
Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Cami & Shorts Set
Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Cami & Shorts Set
Shopbop
Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Cami & Shorts Set
Ready to bring the cottagecore trend to your loungewear? Stripe & Stare's pretty cami and shorts set is just what you need.
$150
Harry & David Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Chili Sauce
Harry & David Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Chili Sauce
Harry & David
Harry & David Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Chili Sauce
Since romantic dinner plans at restaurants are currently not a safe option for many, send a delicious entree right to their doorstep instead. Harry & David has an expansive menu to choose from.
$50
Chatbooks Custom Canvas Wall Tiles
Chatbooks Custom Canvas Wall Tiles
Chatbooks
Chatbooks Custom Canvas Wall Tiles
If it's been a while since your loved ones have seen your face, Chatbooks makes it easy to turn a selfie into a canvas wall hanging for a truly personalized gift. It's the perfect gift for people who aren't good at decorating -- you can stick and restick them to your walls up to 50 times without nails or any damage.
$20
Bouqs Flower Arrangement
Bouqs Flower Arrangement
Bouqs
Bouqs Flower Arrangement
Still haven't figured out what to give someone? A thoughtful flower delivery will always put a smile on someone's face. Shop the Next Day Flower Delivery options to get them by Valentine's Day. 
$49 AND UP
Wine Insiders Customer Favorites Half-Case
Wine Insiders Customer Favorites Half-Case
Wine Insiders
Wine Insiders Customer Favorites Half-Case
Bring the happy hour to them with bottles of their favorite wines. Wine Insiders has a plethora of 6-pack and 12-pack gift options whether they love crisp whites or bold reds.
$132$108
Kylie Skin 8-Piece Mini Set
Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner 8-Piece Mini Set
Kylie Skin
Kylie Skin 8-Piece Mini Set
Spread the love with this 8-piece set from Kylie Skin, which comes just in time for Valentine's Day. Complete with vitamin C serum, milk toner, face moisturizer, foaming face wash, walnut facial scrub, coconut body scrub, coconut body lotion and eye cream, this vegan and cruelty-free set will have anyone embracing self-love in the form of skincare. And thanks to this set of minis, anyone who uses this heart-adorned kit will have a natural glow in a few washes.
$85 AT KYLIE COSMETICS
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum
Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum
Give the gift of facial hydration. The face serum's HydraFence is the secret key to all-day moisture and a dewy glow.
$68

