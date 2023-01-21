Shopping

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit With Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Sale — Get 23% Off This Weekend

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade Lunar New Year Sale
Kate Spade

The Lunar New Year is just a day away, and we can't wait to celebrate the holiday by feasting on our deliciously lucky dishes, spending time with our loved ones, and treating ourselves to a little shopping. So many of our favorite brands, from lululemon to Our Place, have released collections in honor of the Year of the Rabbit. In honor of the ocassion, Kate Spade joined the mix by making rabbits look chic with a Lunar New Year collection of purses, apparel and accessories.

This weekend, Kate Spade is celebrating the Lunar New Year by offering 23% off your entire purchase. Through Monday, January 23, you can use the code LNY23 to score a deal on the adorable bunny-themed LNY collection, save on gifts ahead of Valentine's Day, or refresh your wardrobe with some new stylish additions. 

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

In case you need some shopping inspiration, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces to snag during this limited-time sale. From bejeweled rabbit earrings to heart-shaped purses and lucky red clothing, here's what to shop from Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Sale.

Manhattan Year Of The Rabbit Embellished Toile Jacquard Small Tote
Manhattan Year Of The Rabbit Embellished Toile Jacquard Small Tote
Kate Spade
Manhattan Year Of The Rabbit Embellished Toile Jacquard Small Tote

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style with this chic rabbit-printed jacquard tote.

$398$306
WITH CODE LNY23
Year Of The Rabbit Mini Pendant
Year Of The Rabbit Mini Pendant
Kate Spade
Year Of The Rabbit Mini Pendant

Add a festive touch to any outfit with a gold bunny pendant accented by red gems.

$58$45
WITH CODE LNY23
Amour 3d Heart Crossbody
Amour 3d Heart Crossbody
Kate Spade
Amour 3d Heart Crossbody

Wear your heart on your sleeve with this red lambskin leather crossbody bag.

$448$345
WITH CODE LNY23
Year Of The Rabbit Toile Cardigan
Year Of The Rabbit Toile Cardigan
Kate Spade
Year Of The Rabbit Toile Cardigan

Cozy up in this 100% wool toile cardigan, adorned with sweet bunnies frolicking in a field.

$298$229
WITH CODE LNY23
All Day Year Of The Rabbit Toile Large Tote
All Day Year Of The Rabbit Toile Large Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Year Of The Rabbit Toile Large Tote

Made of textured PVC with textured grain leather straps, this bunny-printed tote is durable enough to survive any winter weather.

$248$191
WITH CODE LNY23
Marlene Pumps
Marlene Pumps
Kate Spade
Marlene Pumps

These fire engine-red pumps add a fiery pop of color to any outfit.

$198$152
WITH CODE LNY23
Year Of The Rabbit Studs
Year Of The Rabbit Studs
Kate Spade
Year Of The Rabbit Studs

These adorable bunny studs feature three cubic zirconia gems in shades of red on their ears.

$48$37
WITH CODE LNY23
Floral Lace Dress
Floral Lace Dress
Kate Spade
Floral Lace Dress

Romantic lace in a lucky red shade makes this dress a great choice for Valentine's Day or the Lunar New Year.

$398$245
WITH CODE LNY23
Fluff Embellished Faux Fur Small Bucket Bag
Fluff Embellished Faux Fur Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade
Fluff Embellished Faux Fur Small Bucket Bag

Go all out with rabbit-themed accessories with this bunny-shaped faux fur purse.

$448$345
WITH CODE LNY23
Year Of The Rabbit Cocktail Ring
Year Of The Rabbit Cocktail Ring
Kate Spade
Year Of The Rabbit Cocktail Ring

This cubic zirconia-studded ring is a fun conversation piece for the Lunar New Year and beyond.

$128$99
WITH CODE LNY23

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 60% on UGG Boots and Slippers to Stay Cozy All Winter Long

The 18 Best Clothing Deals to Shop from Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon: Coach, Frye, & More

Make Valentine's Day Sweet With The 20 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

The Best Cozy Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Fabulous All Winter Long

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale to Save on Beloved Handbags & Gifts

Celebrate The Lunar New Year with lululemon's Lucky New Collection

Lunar New Year 2023: How to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit