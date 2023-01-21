The Lunar New Year is just a day away, and we can't wait to celebrate the holiday by feasting on our deliciously lucky dishes, spending time with our loved ones, and treating ourselves to a little shopping. So many of our favorite brands, from lululemon to Our Place, have released collections in honor of the Year of the Rabbit. In honor of the ocassion, Kate Spade joined the mix by making rabbits look chic with a Lunar New Year collection of purses, apparel and accessories.

This weekend, Kate Spade is celebrating the Lunar New Year by offering 23% off your entire purchase. Through Monday, January 23, you can use the code LNY23 to score a deal on the adorable bunny-themed LNY collection, save on gifts ahead of Valentine's Day, or refresh your wardrobe with some new stylish additions.

Shop the Kate Spade Sale

In case you need some shopping inspiration, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces to snag during this limited-time sale. From bejeweled rabbit earrings to heart-shaped purses and lucky red clothing, here's what to shop from Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Sale.

Marlene Pumps Kate Spade Marlene Pumps These fire engine-red pumps add a fiery pop of color to any outfit. $198 $152 WITH CODE LNY23 Shop Now

Floral Lace Dress Kate Spade Floral Lace Dress Romantic lace in a lucky red shade makes this dress a great choice for Valentine's Day or the Lunar New Year. $398 $245 WITH CODE LNY23 Shop Now

