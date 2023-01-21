Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit With Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Sale — Get 23% Off This Weekend
The Lunar New Year is just a day away, and we can't wait to celebrate the holiday by feasting on our deliciously lucky dishes, spending time with our loved ones, and treating ourselves to a little shopping. So many of our favorite brands, from lululemon to Our Place, have released collections in honor of the Year of the Rabbit. In honor of the ocassion, Kate Spade joined the mix by making rabbits look chic with a Lunar New Year collection of purses, apparel and accessories.
This weekend, Kate Spade is celebrating the Lunar New Year by offering 23% off your entire purchase. Through Monday, January 23, you can use the code LNY23 to score a deal on the adorable bunny-themed LNY collection, save on gifts ahead of Valentine's Day, or refresh your wardrobe with some new stylish additions.
In case you need some shopping inspiration, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces to snag during this limited-time sale. From bejeweled rabbit earrings to heart-shaped purses and lucky red clothing, here's what to shop from Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Sale.
Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style with this chic rabbit-printed jacquard tote.
Add a festive touch to any outfit with a gold bunny pendant accented by red gems.
Wear your heart on your sleeve with this red lambskin leather crossbody bag.
Cozy up in this 100% wool toile cardigan, adorned with sweet bunnies frolicking in a field.
Made of textured PVC with textured grain leather straps, this bunny-printed tote is durable enough to survive any winter weather.
These fire engine-red pumps add a fiery pop of color to any outfit.
These adorable bunny studs feature three cubic zirconia gems in shades of red on their ears.
Romantic lace in a lucky red shade makes this dress a great choice for Valentine's Day or the Lunar New Year.
Go all out with rabbit-themed accessories with this bunny-shaped faux fur purse.
This cubic zirconia-studded ring is a fun conversation piece for the Lunar New Year and beyond.
