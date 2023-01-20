Shopping

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Shop The Best Valentine's Day Gifts and Handbags for That Perfect Date

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade Surprise sale
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep on giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, shoppers can take up to 75% off best-selling handbags and gifts ahead of Valentine's Day — including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, clothing, shoes and so much more.

Plus, act fast to secure these limited time deals: now through Monday, January 23 you can take an extra 10% off with code SAVE10 (excluding the Deal of the Day)and get 20% off any wallet or wristlet with a handbag purchase through Thursday, January 26 with code MAKEAMATCH.

Shop Kate Spade Deals

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Today only, the brand is offering special deals on the Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody, plus wallets, handbag sets, accessories and more.

Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody
Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody

This posh pink crossbody is perfect for Valentine's Day, and also comes in red, black and lemon yellow.

$259$59

Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. For Valentine's Day, Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new holiday arrivals such as tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets and plenty of matching bag-and-wallet duos. Plus, every order ships free with no purchase minimum.

Ahead, shop our favorite picks for the best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. You'll be sure to find handbags and wallets that you may just want to consider gifting to yourself on February 14. 

Emmie Flap Crossbody
Emmie Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise
Emmie Flap Crossbody

Take $200 off this genuine leather crossbody, available in four stunning colors including this warm cognac.

$299$89
WITH CODE SAVE10
Valentines Day Capsule Large Slim Heart Card Holder With Hearts
Valentines Day Capsule Large Slim Heart Card Holder With Hearts
Kate Spade Surprise
Valentines Day Capsule Large Slim Heart Card Holder With Hearts

Celebrate the holiday of love with this sweet heart-adorned wallet from Kate Spade's Valentine's Day capsule collection.

$139$86
WITH CODE SAVE10
Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle
Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle
Kate Spade Surprise
Carson And Staci Crossbody Bundle

This red-hot card holder and bag duo is made with ultra-durable Saffiano leather.

$378$132
WITH CODE MAKEAMATCH
Love Shack Quilted Heart Crossbody Purse
Love Shack Quilted Heart Crossbody Purse
Kate Spade Surprise
Love Shack Quilted Heart Crossbody Purse

Valentine's Day will be a whole lot sweeter with this adorable heart-shaped crossbody — also available in baby pink.

$429$260
WITH CODE SAVE10
Sadie Small Shoulder Bag
Sadie Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Surprise
Sadie Small Shoulder Bag

This simple 90s-inspired shoulder bag goes with virtually every outfit. We love this deep jade green, but the Sadie also comes in seven other stunning shades.

$329$89
WITH CODE SAVE10
Lady Marmalade Cuff Bundle
Lady Marmalade Cuff Bundle
Kate Spade Surprise
Lady Marmalade Cuff Bundle

Treat yourself or a loved one to a matching cuff bracelet and earring set.

$128$43
WITH CODE SAVE10
Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Surprise
Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag

Update your going-out bag for the winter with this tufted leather crossbody.

$479$143
WITH CODE SAVE10
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Surprise
Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag

Add a neutral black bag to your wardrobe and bolster your handbag stock with this slightly slouchy Leila Medium Triple Compartment.

$399$125
WITH CODE SAVE10
Staci Square Croc Crossbody Bundle
Staci Square Croc Crossbody Bundle
Kate Spade Surprise
Staci Square Croc Crossbody Bundle

Keep the winter blues at bay with a bright pink purse and wallet set.

$478$119
WITH CODES SAVE10 AND MAKEAMATCH

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

lululemon's Workout Shoes Are On Sale For Nearly Half Off Right Now

The 16 Best Deals on Comfy Boots, Sneakers and Slippers Up to 70% Off

Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Is On Sale for 2023

La Mer's Iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is On Sale for $225 Off

Shop The Best Furniture Deals from Wayfair’s Fresh-Start Sale

Save Up to 40% On Allbirds' Best-Selling Walking and Running Shoes

Save On Olaplex, NuFace, Ilia and More at The Dermstore Sale

The Laneige Serum Sydney Sweeney Uses for Dry Skin Is On Sale Now