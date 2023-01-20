Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Shop The Best Valentine's Day Gifts and Handbags for That Perfect Date
Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep on giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, shoppers can take up to 75% off best-selling handbags and gifts ahead of Valentine's Day — including handbags, wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and accessories, clothing, shoes and so much more.
Plus, act fast to secure these limited time deals: now through Monday, January 23 you can take an extra 10% off with code SAVE10 (excluding the Deal of the Day), and get 20% off any wallet or wristlet with a handbag purchase through Thursday, January 26 with code MAKEAMATCH.
The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Today only, the brand is offering special deals on the Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody, plus wallets, handbag sets, accessories and more.
This posh pink crossbody is perfect for Valentine's Day, and also comes in red, black and lemon yellow.
Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. For Valentine's Day, Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new holiday arrivals such as tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets and plenty of matching bag-and-wallet duos. Plus, every order ships free with no purchase minimum.
Ahead, shop our favorite picks for the best deals at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. You'll be sure to find handbags and wallets that you may just want to consider gifting to yourself on February 14.
Take $200 off this genuine leather crossbody, available in four stunning colors including this warm cognac.
Celebrate the holiday of love with this sweet heart-adorned wallet from Kate Spade's Valentine's Day capsule collection.
This red-hot card holder and bag duo is made with ultra-durable Saffiano leather.
Valentine's Day will be a whole lot sweeter with this adorable heart-shaped crossbody — also available in baby pink.
This simple 90s-inspired shoulder bag goes with virtually every outfit. We love this deep jade green, but the Sadie also comes in seven other stunning shades.
Treat yourself or a loved one to a matching cuff bracelet and earring set.
Update your going-out bag for the winter with this tufted leather crossbody.
Add a neutral black bag to your wardrobe and bolster your handbag stock with this slightly slouchy Leila Medium Triple Compartment.
Keep the winter blues at bay with a bright pink purse and wallet set.
For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
