If you're anything like us, the best part of the Super Bowl is, without a doubt, the Halftime Show. Whether or not you actually enjoy watching football, be sure to have your calendar marked for Sunday, February 12 to see Rihanna's first live performance in five years. While we wait for Rihanna to reclaim her rightful place on the pop star throne, her loungewear brand Savage X has dropped a Super Bowl merch collection.
Rihanna first teased the launch on the Savage X Fenty on Saturday, January 7 with the cheeky message "We heard there's a football game?" accompanied by Rihanna sporting the new merch. The drop was then officially announced on Sunday, January 8 with the following post.
With Savage X's latest drop, consider your Super Bowl Sunday outfit sorted. The limited-edition Game Day collection has everything you need to represent the real MVP of this year's game, from "Property of Fenty"-adorned sweatsuits and tube tops to cozy beanies and versatile bandanas. Consistent with Savage X's inclusive ethos, each piece in the collection is unisex and available in sizes XXS-4X.
Below, shop each piece from the limited-edition collection before they sell out. For more info on Super Bowl LVII, check out Rihanna's interview with ET about her upcoming show and How To Watch the Super Bowl 2023 Without Cable.
Rep Rih all winter long in this cozy knit beanie. Choose from hot pink, black or this rich chocolate brown color.
Keep it cozy in this "Property of Fenty" fleece hoodie, complete with a kangaroo pocket and LVII insignia graphic print on the back.
Make it a matching set with these ultra-soft cuffed sweatpants — also available in black.
You'll be the best-dressed at any Super Bowl party in this baby blue cropped tube top.
Consider these football-adorned boxers your lucky underwear for the big game — available in black or white.
This Savage X bandana can be worn so many different ways — as a headscarf, wrist tie, purse accessory or even as a top.
