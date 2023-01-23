Are you ready for some football?

And not just any night of football. We're talking about one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Super Bowl LVII is happening Sunday, February 12.

With all of the excitement, fanfare, and food to prepare, it can be easy to lose sight of the most important question surrounding Super Bowl Sunday: How to watch the big game? While there are a few details yet to fall into place, we do know when and where the championship game is happening and, perhaps more importantly, how you can stream Super Bowl LVII live even if you don't have cable.

Here's everything we know about Super Bowl LVII right now.

When and where is Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MST, 6:30 p.m. EST.

How can you watch Super Bowl LVII without cable?

Cable subscribers can watch this year's Super Bowl on FOX. For those without cable, there are a few live streaming services where you can watch the big game live including Hulu+, fuboTV, or Sling TV. You can sign up for any of these services now.

Sling TV is a live-TV streamer where you can watch 50 channels, including FOX in select markets. For the 2023 NFL season, Sling's "Orange & Blue" tier will get you almost all of the networks you need to watch every game.

A monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV also offers access to all the platforms airing and streaming 2023 NFL games — except Amazon Prime, which must be purchased separately.

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season, and that of course includes the 2023 Super Bowl. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Which teams are playing in the Super Bowl?

Super Wild Card Weekend starts on Saturday, January 14, in which top NFL teams go into play-offs for a chance to compete in this year's Super Bowl. Some of the top teams slated to make it to the Super Bowl this year include the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Buffalo Bills.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Last year, country singer Mickey Guyton performed the national anthem for Super Bowl LVI. As for the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL has yet to announce who will be singing the patriotic song.

Who is playing the Super Bowl halftime show?

Nine-time Grammy award winner Rihanna will be performing the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. While not much has been shared about what we can expect from this highly anticipated show hosted by Apple Music, Rihanna recently told ET it will be a celebration of her music.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 commercials

Serving up the best commercials of the year, the advertisements during the Super Bowl rarely disappoint. Many brands are keeping these commercial details under wraps until they air during the big game. Until then, check out some of the best commercials from the 2022 Super Bowl and keep a lookout, as there may be some teasers before this year's Super Bowl.

