The cold temperatures of winter doesn't mean your skin can't still glow with a sun-kissed look. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna has a solution: Body Lava. Launched as the first body product from Fenty Beauty, the all-over illuminizer is a cult favorite. Body Lava Body Luminizer is a gel-based, smoothing body product designed to veil skin in a high-shine finish, delivering a summer glow in an instant.

In a limited-edition shade of Cognac Candy, Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer is on sale at Sephora. Get 50% off the full-body luminizer today for a head-to-toe glow.

In a makeup tutorial for Vogue, Rihanna uses Body Lava as one of her favorite summer products, saying "more is more." And while the luminizers can definitely amplify your summer tan, they're also great for adding some much-needed sparkle to your winter look.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna isn't just another celebrity beauty brand. The makeup and skincare products changed the game with the brand's intention of originality and inclusivity. You'll always find products for all skin tones and skin types at Fenty, from base products such as foundation and concealer, to ultra-pigmented lip color and eyeshadow.

Now's the perfect time to try out Body Lava — or stock up on Fenty Skin staples to prepare for the cooler, dryer months ahead. A couple more of Fenty Beauty's most popular products include the Gloss Bomb, a non-sticky lip gloss that gives the perfect dose of shine, and the Pro Filt'r soft matte foundation, a long-lasting medium-to-full coverage base that comes in a ground-breaking range of 50 shades.

