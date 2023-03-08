ICYMI: Outer Banks season 3 is back and better than ever. The Netflix series' latest season started streaming on Thursday, February 23, and we couldn't be happier to have our favorite Pogues back on our screens.

Season 3 picks up with Sarah Cameron, John B., Kiara, JJ, Pope and Cleo stranded on a deserted Barbados island. All things considered, the teens are doing pretty well for themselves: foraging for tropical fruits, weaving mats from palm fronds and even stringing up a flag welcoming potential rescuers to "Poguelandia." But we have a feeling that their remote paradise won't last forever.

Aside from all the teen drama and hijinks, one thing we can't stop thinking about from Outer Banks' third season is Sarah Cameron's effortless style. Played by rising star Madelyn Cline, Sarah's crop tops, denim shorts, flirty sundresses and oversized shirts have us counting down the days until t-shirt weather. Thankfully, her feminine, laid-back aesthetic is incredibly easy to recreate at home — which is why we've rounded up her best season 3 looks and where to get them below.

If you haven't gotten the chance to binge the series, you can get caught up as the cast breaks down everything you need to know before season 3 to ET.

Season 3 Episode 1 "Poguelandia"

Netflix

Season 3 Episode 5 "Heists"

Netflix

Season 3 Episode 6 "The Dark Forest"

Netflix

Season 3 Episode 7 "Happy Anniversary"

Netflix

Netflix

For more Outer Banks looks, check out American Eagle's official Outer Banks collection. Outer Banks Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

