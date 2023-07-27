Coach's original Tabby dates back to the 70s, but the best-selling bag continues to be reimagined and solidified as a modern classic. From Jennifer Lopez's favorite Pillow Tabby to the newest fall-ready iteration with braided leather, the handbag has gone through a number of transformations. For Spring/Summer 2023, Coach revisited the Tabby Bag with the most fun take on the archival silhouette yet — the Jelly Tabby.

The name itself calls to mind Y2K aesthetic, specifically jelly sandals, nails and hair accessories. While Coach is usually known for its premium leatherware, the Jelly Tabby bag is a transparent, candy-colored take on the archival design reminiscent of the late '90s and early 2000s.

Back by popular demand, Coach just restocked the runway-famous Jelly Tabby. The perfect playful bag choice for day or night, the Jelly Tabby is bound to sell out, so we recommend snapping up your favorite color fast.

The Coach Jelly Tabby is available in four colors: violet, green, pink, and gold. Despite its transparent construction, it’s incredibly strong and durable. Coach also remains a proponent of sustainability, crafting 55% of the bag's shell from a supplier of bio-attributed PVC — allowing it to stand the test of time.

Carry the Jelly Tabby on your wrist or wear it crossbody and over the shoulder with the detachable straps. Ahead, shop all the colors of Coach's Jelly Tabby while it is still in stock. For even more accessories to add to your collection, check out the season's hottest handbags from Coach's sustainable line of vintage-inspired designs called Coachtopia.

