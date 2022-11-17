Swifties are likely blasting "Karma" after Ticketmaster's latest announcement. On Thursday, the ticketing service said that they've canceled the general sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming The Eras Tour, which was scheduled to begin Friday morning. ET has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," the company tweeted.

Ticketmaster's announcement came after the company drew fans' ire earlier this week during presale for Swift's tour.

According to the company, a record-breaking 3.5 million fans preregistered for Swift's Verified Fan presale. About half of those fans were able to nab a code to purchase tickets, but when they logged on Tuesday, many were met with technical difficulties and unable to do so. The company admitted that about "15 percent of interactions across the site experienced issues."

Ticketmaster responded to fans' frustrations later that day, citing "unprecedented demand" from "millions" of people. The company also delayed the West Coast onsales and pushed the Capital One presale to Wednesday in response to the technical problems.

Even with the technical issues, Ticketmaster said that a record-breaking two million tickets were sold on Tuesday.

As for fans that were left empty-handed, Ticketmaster said, "Based on the volume of traffic to our site, Taylor would need to perform over 900 stadium shows (almost 20x the number of shows she is doing)…that's a stadium show every single night for the next 2.5 years. While it's impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we're focused on."

