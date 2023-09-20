Swifties, are you ready? Because the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault tracks have been revealed.

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to reveal the official tracklist and back cover art for the upcoming rerecording, in addition to the five additional unreleased songs.

"It’s a new soundtrack 🩵 Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all 😜) 📷: @bethgarrabrant," the 33-year-old wrote next to the summer-themed pics.

1989 (Taylor's Version) includes all 16 original and bonus tracks off of the 2014 album. However, the new news is the vault tracks titled "Is It Over Now?," "Now That We Don’t Talk," "Say Don’t Go," "Suburban Legends," and a song called "Slut!."

This time around, there are no features, shutting down the internet's speculation of a Nicki Minaj collaboration, which was prompted by Swift and the "Super Bass" rapper's moment at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

In August, the "All Too Well" singer announced plans to release 1989 (Taylor's Version) during the final performance of her Los Angeles Eras Tour stop, which also marked the end of the tour's U.S. leg. The performance fell on Aug. 9, which, as she pointed out to fans, is "the eighth month of the year, and the ninth day."

Swift took to Instagram to confirm the news.

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on my site 🩵😎🩵, 📷: @bethgarrabrant," she wrote.

Swift is in the process of releasing the re-recordings of her first six albums. To date, she has released Taylor's Versions of Fearless, Red, and Speak Now.

October is also shaping up to be a big month for the nine-time 2023 VMA winner, as she is set to release the Eras Tour concert film in theaters on Oct. 13.

