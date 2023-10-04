Ciara is currently pregnant with her fourth child, but her husband, Russell Wilson, is already campaigning for the next one!

During a recent Call Her Daddy appearance, the singer opened up to CHD host Alex Cooper about her marriage to the Denver Broncos quarterback and their ever-growing family.

Looking back to when she and Wilson met for the first time, the 37-year-old singer reflected on how the pair prioritized their privacy while getting to know one another. "It was the best thing for the both of us, we felt," she said of the two hanging out at her house, "because even though we were meeting as friends and all that stuff, my son was there and my dad was there."

She recalled how they hit it off instantly. "We were, like, talking and talking and talking and it was crazy. Everything that we talked about, like, we were aligned on," she said. "I knew that I'd never felt what I felt in that moment."

Ciara and Wilson share a daughter, Sienna, 6, and a son, Win, 3. Ciara shares her first child, 9-year-old Future Zhair, with her ex, Future.

"He's an amazing father," Ciara shared of her now-husband. "Watching him with all of our kids -- it is one of the sweetest things. It's one of the sexiest things, to be honest with you. I'm just saying, ladies, when a man jumps in and changes the diaper, and he's pulling up to teacher-parent conferences, it's like, 'Ooh!'"

She added, "There's something about a man turning on that part of them, like, they're being a man for you but they're also being a man for your family. There's no better feeling than knowing that."

When Cooper joked about the couple welcoming another baby after her current pregnancy, Ciara was quick to nip it in the bud. "Don't get crazy now. Let's go one baby at a time," she quipped.

It's no surprise that Wilson is already vying for another addition to the family. The NFL star has never been shy about letting his wife know he's always ready for another baby, including getting down on one knee while appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022, as his famous other half guest-hosted the show.

Ciara announced her fourth pregnancy back in August, posting a black-and-white silhouette video to Instagram, in which she dances in front of a pool and turns to show her bump as her latest single plays in the background.

When ET spoke with the couple in March about their children's book, Why Not You?, Ciara said they were waiting to have more children.

The singer shared that she wanted to "do a couple more hot videos first" and "enjoy the flat tummy while I got it" before having any more kids. Though fans can all admit that watching her show off her moves with her pregnant belly is always impressive.

"I look forward to the next baby when the time is right but in the meantime, [Why Not You?] is our fourth baby," she added.

But the expectant singer isn't letting her baby bump slow her down. Ciara shot her latest music video for "How We Roll" while pregnant.

"Ciara spent weeks in rehearsal for the video, working on choreography," a source previously told ET. "It was an all-day shoot, but she had lots of energy on set!"

