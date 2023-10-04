Ciara Shares How She Knew It Was Time to Leave Future

Ciara respects her own boundaries. The singer-songwriter opened up about knowing when things needed to end with her ex, Future, on a recent Call Her Daddy appearance.

"It's almost like your tastebuds change," Ciara told CHD host Alex Cooper of when she left Future. "You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I'm looking for a change but what does that mean?"

Ciara, 37, and Future, 39, dated for several years beginning in 2012. They later got engaged and welcomed their son, Future Zahir, in May 2014. The couple ended their relationship that same year.

"When you have a child, it's very important to me, it's no time to play around," Ciara continued. "I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing, how am I thinking that through?"

The singer has since welcomed two children -- daughter Sienna, 6, and a son Win, 3 -- with her husband, Russell Wilson. She is currently pregnant with her and Wilson's third child.

"I want joy," Ciara said. "I want to make sure my cup is full." She added that "when you're tired, you're tired and don't nobody want to be tired all the time."

She concluded, "Those are things that come to my mind when I process, when I was making a pivotal moment in my life."

Ciara recently gave more insight into what her co-parenting relationship with Future looks like during an appearance on The Shade Room, when she laughed uninterrupted for 30 seconds, never answering the question beyond her giggling.

On a brighter note, Ciara remains happy in her marriage to Wilson, and has excitedly shared several maternity updates throughout her pregnancy. She recently dazzled fans with maternity photos ahead of Wilson's new NFL season with the Denver Broncos in August.

Wilson shared two photos to Instagram as this year's training camp kicked off. The Broncos quarterback was surrounded by love as he beamed into the camera alongside Ciara and their growing family.

"The Wilson 5 (+1)," the NFL star captioned the post. "2023 Training Camp - Year 12."

Ciara and Wilson officially relocated to Denver, Colorado, after the latter signed on as the Broncos' quarterback following 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

