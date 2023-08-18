New Music Friday August 18: Usher, Ciara, Hozier, Dolly Parton, Reneé Rapp and More
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Keke Palmer joined Usher on his "Boyfriend" music video, making a clear statement following her split from Darius Jackson. Ciara continued to prove she's one of the hardest-working mamas in the game, dropping her new EP, CiCi, less than two weeks after announcing that she's pregnant with her fourth child. And Dolly Parton recruited Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for her lovely new cover of "Let It Be."
Quavo shared his new album, Rocket Power, which includes features from the late Takeoff, Demi Lovato released the rock version of her hit, "Confident," and Reneé Rapp dropped her debut album, Snow Angel.
Plus, new music from Hozier, j-hope, Charlie Puth, Anitta, Paris Jackson and more -- and a tour announcement from Tori Kelly!
Earlier this week, the singer announced her much-anticipated Take Control Tour in support of her acclaimed new EP, tori. The intimate nine-date North American trek begins on Sept. 10 at The Axis Club in Toronto, Ontario. It will the hit New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco, before wrapping with two nights in Los Angeles on Sept. 25-26.
Read on to hear more of this week's best new music!
CiCi – Ciara
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Boyfriend" – Usher feat. Keke Palmer
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Let It Be" – Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Unreal Unearth - Hozier
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lipstick" – Charlie Puth
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Seasons" – Thirty Seconds To Mars
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition) – j-hope
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Perhaps" – Guns N’ Roses
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Snow Angel – Reneé Rapp
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Rocket Power – Quavo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"SUPERMAN" - Nick Carter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Funk Generation: A Favela Story – Anitta
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Confident (Rock Version)" – Demi Lovato
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Can't Break Up Now" – Old Dominion feat. Megan Moroney
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Drama Queen – Idina Menzel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Needs" – Tinashe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"hit your knees" – paris jackson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Find Another Bar" – Chris Lane
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fall In Love" – Icona Pop
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cab in a Solo" – Scotty McCreery
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"JEANS" – Jessie Reyez feat Miguel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Suave" – BIG TIME RUSH feat. Calacote
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wait A Little Longer" – Snoh Aalegra
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Coming Your Way" – Michaël Brun, Anne-Marie, Becky G
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Better Things" – aespa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Las Mujeres" – Carlos Vives & Juanes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Spinnin" – Madison Beer
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cupid (Twin Version)" – FIFTY FIFTY & Sabrina Carpenter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Crazy About You" – Tauren Wells
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"amen" – Alana Springsteen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
THE PHX TAPES Vol. 3 – UPSAHL
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Haunted House" – Noah Gundersen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
SANTIAGO – RUSS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Right Back" – Jenny Tolman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Come Close" – Jake Scott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Why Can’t We Dance" – Onoleigh
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
