Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Keke Palmer joined Usher on his "Boyfriend" music video, making a clear statement following her split from Darius Jackson. Ciara continued to prove she's one of the hardest-working mamas in the game, dropping her new EP, CiCi, less than two weeks after announcing that she's pregnant with her fourth child. And Dolly Parton recruited Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for her lovely new cover of "Let It Be."

Quavo shared his new album, Rocket Power, which includes features from the late Takeoff, Demi Lovato released the rock version of her hit, "Confident," and Reneé Rapp dropped her debut album, Snow Angel.

Plus, new music from Hozier, j-hope, Charlie Puth, Anitta, Paris Jackson and more -- and a tour announcement from Tori Kelly!

Earlier this week, the singer announced her much-anticipated Take Control Tour in support of her acclaimed new EP, tori. The intimate nine-date North American trek begins on Sept. 10 at The Axis Club in Toronto, Ontario. It will the hit New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco, before wrapping with two nights in Los Angeles on Sept. 25-26.

Read on to hear more of this week's best new music!

CiCi – Ciara

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Boyfriend" – Usher feat. Keke Palmer

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Let It Be" – Dolly Parton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Unreal Unearth - Hozier

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lipstick" – Charlie Puth

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Seasons" – Thirty Seconds To Mars

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition) – j-hope

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Perhaps" – Guns N’ Roses

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Snow Angel – Reneé Rapp

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Rocket Power – Quavo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"SUPERMAN" - Nick Carter

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Funk Generation: A Favela Story – Anitta

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Confident (Rock Version)" – Demi Lovato

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Can't Break Up Now" – Old Dominion feat. Megan Moroney

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Drama Queen – Idina Menzel

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Needs" – Tinashe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"hit your knees" – paris jackson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Find Another Bar" – Chris Lane

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Fall In Love" – Icona Pop

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Cab in a Solo" – Scotty McCreery

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"JEANS" – Jessie Reyez feat Miguel

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Suave" – BIG TIME RUSH feat. Calacote

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wait A Little Longer" – Snoh Aalegra

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Coming Your Way" – Michaël Brun, Anne-Marie, Becky G

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Better Things" – aespa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Las Mujeres" – Carlos Vives & Juanes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Spinnin" – Madison Beer

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Cupid (Twin Version)" – FIFTY FIFTY & Sabrina Carpenter

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Crazy About You" – Tauren Wells

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"amen" – Alana Springsteen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

THE PHX TAPES Vol. 3 – UPSAHL

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Haunted House" – Noah Gundersen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

SANTIAGO – RUSS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Right Back" – Jenny Tolman

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Come Close" – Jake Scott

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Why Can’t We Dance" – Onoleigh

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

