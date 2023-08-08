Congratulations are in order! Ciara and Russell Wilson are adding another member to their sweet family!

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting her fourth child. The "How We Roll" artist posted a black-and-white silhouette video in which she dances in front of a pool and turns to show her bump as her latest single plays in the background.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart, I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️," she captioned the post.

Russell also celebrated the news on his page, sharing the same video with the caption, "That’s just 'How We Roll.'"

Unsurprisingly, the expecting singer isn't letting her baby bump slow her down. Ciara shot her latest music video for "How We Roll" while pregnant.

"Ciara spent weeks in rehearsal for the video, working on choreography," a source tells ET. "It was an all day shoot, but she had lots of energy on set!"

Ciara and her husband, Russell, already share a daughter Sienna, 6, and a son Win, 3. Ciara shares her first child, 9-year-old Future Zhair, with her ex, Future.

The couple has been married since July 2016 and recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

When ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the couple in March about their children's book, Why Not You?, Ciara said they were waiting to have more children.

The singer shared that she wanted to "do a couple more hot videos first" and "enjoy the flat tummy while I got it" before having any more kids. Though fans can all admit that watching her show off her moves with her pregnant belly is always impressive.

"I look forward to the next baby when the time is right but in the meantime, [Why Not You?] is our fourth baby," she added.

Russell pulled out all the stops to let his wife know he was ready for another baby, including getting down on one knee while appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, as his famous other half guest-hosted the show.

"Can we have more babies?" he asked. "It would be perfect. Just give me one more at least...Is that a yes?"

"We definitely can," Ciara assured her husband, noting they have little time to do it.

She added, "I was like, 'What?!' We already been there before, you know what I'm saying, but I'm down to do it again with you."

It seems like now is the right time for the Wilson family!

RELATED CONTENT

Russell Wilson on How He Keeps Relationship With Ciara 'Spicy' and Romantic (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Ciara's Ex Future Declares 'F**k Russell' in New Track

See Ciara and Russell Wilson's Sweet 7th Wedding Anniversary Tributes

Ciara Calls Out 'Selective Outrage' Over Vanity Fair Oscars Party Look

Ciara and Russell Wilson Sing With Inmates at Maximum Security Prison

Related Gallery