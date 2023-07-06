Ciara and Russell Wilson are honoring their greatest love!

On Thursday, the "Level Up" singer and the quarterback celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary, and marked the occasion with romantic tributes.

"God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble. I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever. @Ciara," the Denver Broncos star wrote next to a video set to Dennis Edwards' "Don't Look Any Further."

Wilson's tribute included a series of pictures of him and his wife posing for the camera as they share kisses, show off their outfits and posing while on vacation.

On her account, Ciara celebrated their love with a snap of her and Wilson in coordinating black outfits, while standing under an umbrella in a shoot that looked fresh out of Vogue.

"In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world.. My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you. Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much. Totemo Aishiteru," she wrote.

Ciara, 37, and Wilson, 34, tied the knot during a lavish wedding at a castle in London, just four months after the athlete popped the question. Together, they are parents of Sienna, 6, and Win, 3. Ciara is also the mother of 9-year-old Future, from a previous relationship.

In 2022, the couple spoke to ET about their joint children's book, Why Not You? and opened up about the message their own children received from the book.

"The cool thing is that our kids get to be inspired and see references and examples of them in this book," Ciara said. "[They] are so excited, it was so sweet. It kind of touches you, because we are so proud of our kids and they're proud of it too, which is really awesome, so just a really special moment when they saw the book for the first time."

At the time, the pair also dished about having another baby, which the "Body Party" singer admitted needed to come after she enjoyed her flat tummy for a while.

"I look forward to the next baby when the time is right but in the meantime, [Why Not You?] is our fourth baby," she said.

