Ciara and Russell Wilson continue to give back!

The couple recently visited Everglades Correctional Institution in Miami, Florida, with the organization, God Behind Bars, where they not only read a sermon to the 300 incarcerated men at the prison's chapel, but also sang with the inmates.

The Denver Broncos quarterback read a bible verse aloud to the chapel attendees before handing over the mic to Ciara, who led the congregation in song.

"You know what's so beautiful about God's love?" the "Level Up" singer asked. "Is it's relentless. He won'f let off. He don't let off. And do you know what I love about God and what he said and what his promise is? There is no condemnations in Christ Jesus."

She continued, "So, if you ask for forgiveness, he will forgive you."

Ciara then became emotional, telling the inmates, "My heart is filled with joy," before belting out the track, "Way Maker."

She was soon joined by Wilson, the entire congregation, and the church band, who sang alongside the singer-model to deliver God's message to the men serving inside the maximum security facility.

"27 incarcerated men gave their lives to Jesus inside of a maximum security prison. 300 incarcerated men filled the prison chapel to hear a word from @dangerusswilson. He opened the night in Isaiah, 'Behold, I will do a new thing, Now it shall spring forth; Shall you not know it? I will even make a road in the wilderness And rivers in the desert.' - Isaiah 43:19. That is exactly what Jesus did in this prison. After this moment, the prison chapel began to erupt in worship and praise. The voices of the incarcerated were so loud, it felt like it could be heard by the entire prison," God Behind Bars captioned the video posted to their official Instagram account. "In a place so easily filled with so much division, there was a moment where Incarcerated men put their arms around each other and prayed for those struggling with anxiety and depression. After @ciara sang WAYMAKER, men came to the front and wept, giving their lives to Jesus. Many of these men are serving life sentences in prison, but now they will be spending LIFE with Jesus. It is hard to put words into what happened but it was a night of UNITY, PRAISE, and SALVATION! We will never be the same! God is bringing revival to prisons! Jesus is doing a NEW THING."

In another video, posted both to Wilson's page and God Behind Bars' page, the football star invited one of the inmates up to sing "Jireh" with Ciara. It didn't take long for the entire congregation -- who were in awe with the man's singing chops -- to erupt with applause and praise, in what the organization called a life-changing moment.

"During worship inside of a maximum security prison, @dangerusswilson brought this incarcerated brother up to sing…As the band began to sing Jireh, he began to sing…The whole room of 300 inmates were in shock when they heard his voice. You could feel the environment of the room change," they wrote, alongside the moving clip. "The presence of God filled this prison chapel as these incarcerated men Praised, Worshipped, and cheered. We will never be the same after this moment. God is working behind prison walls. Jesus still has a purpose and plan for each and every man in that room!"

The couple has a long history of giving back, and their visit to Everglades Correctional Institution is just one example of that. Most recently, Ciara and Wilson paid a Christmas-time visit to Children's Hospital Colorado, where they stopped by the hospital's broadcast media center donated by the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and made the most of their time with the children.

Ciara and Wilson officially relocated to Denver, Colorado, after the latter signed on as the Denver Broncos' quarterback following 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

It wasn't the pair's first visit to the Children's Hospital either -- Ciara and Wilson celebrated their new home by stopping by the hospital back in March 2022.

