Russell Wilson rang in his birthday with a lot of love from his wife, Ciara! The singer took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's 34th birthday, sharing a sweet reel set to Mary J. Blige's "My Everything."

"Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU!" Ciara captioned the post. "I love you so much Birthday Boy @DangeRussWilson! Today a King was born! I love you so much! I’m so proud to celebrate you today and everyday."

While many of the couple's friends and fans chimed in with cheers for the Denver Broncos quarterback in the comments, the birthday boy himself stood out with an equally sweet response.

"I am grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you. And one day Eternity in Heaven. I love you Mrs. @Ciara Wilson," he wrote to his wife.

Ciara and Russell, who have never been shy about showing their affection for one another on social media, tied the knot in July 2016 and share daughter Sienna, 5, and son Win, 1, as well as Ciara's son from a previous relationship, Future Zahir, 8.

The singer recently opened up about her very public breakup with rapper Future in 2014, telling Women's Health that it was the messy uncoupling that served as the "a-ha moment" she needed to finally live her truth.

"I told myself I've got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life," she told the outlet. "All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, It's going to happen when it's supposed to. But I can't love anybody to the best of my ability if I'm not loving on myself. I can't be the best mom if I'm not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done."

Ciara and Future met and began dating in 2012 and got engaged in October 2013. The pair's relationship turned sour three months after welcoming their son in May of 2014, when Future was accused of cheating on the "Body Party" singer. Things quickly became volatile over the next couple of years, after Future publicly slammed Ciara and even called her a "b***h" over Twitter for allegedly not letting him see their son. The two finally settled their ongoing child custody case in January 2017.

More recently, Ciara, Russell and their children moved to Denver after the pro athlete joined the Broncos as their new quarterback. ET spoke with the "Level Up" singer at the CMT Artists of the Year awards last month, where she dished on adjusting to life in Denver.

"Denver's amazing. The altitude is a beast. Walking up three -- just like one flight of stairs, I'm like, 'OK, I need some water. I need to take a deep breath. I got to come back. All right, I'm back,'" the 37-year-old model and musician quipped. "I mean, it's really something and you feel it, but it's been incredible."

She continued, "The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is good. I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver -- it's pretty amazing."

