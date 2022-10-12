Ciara is officially a Denverite! Cassie DiLaura spoke to the "Level Up" singer at the CMT Artists of the Year awards, where she dished on adjusting to life in Denver with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson, and their children, and making her country music dreams come true.

"Oh my gosh, I am so excited," Ciara gushed ahead of her performance at the Artists of the Year show. "You know how I feel, this is like, it's about to happen -- less than an hour."

"So, my dream's about to really come true," she added with a bit of country twang.

While she's in Nashville tonight, Ciara and her family have officially relocated to Denver, Colorado, where her husband is playing for the Denver Broncos -- a move that comes after 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Denver's amazing. The altitude is a beast. Walking up three -- just like one flight of stairs, I'm like, 'Okay, I need some water. I need to take a deep breath. I got to come back. Alright, I'm back,'" the 36-year-old model and musician quipped. "I mean, it's really something and you feel it, but it's been incredible."

She continued, "The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is good. I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver -- it's pretty amazing."

The CMT Artists of the Year celebration, which airs Friday, will see Ciara team up with Walker Hayes for a brand-new collaboration, and while it's her first time performing at the awards show, it's not her first country collaboration. As for what's next for her in the world of country, Ciara said she's hoping this is "just the beginning."

"Listen, I'm gonna live in this moment right now with Walker, 'cause it's pretty special, and to be able to perform in an environment like this -- I'm just loving it," Ciara gushed. "I just hope this is just the beginning, so, anybody else got some more hits -- you can holler at me. I'll be here."

See Ciara perform at CMT Artists of the Year airing Friday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c on CMT.

