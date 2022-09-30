New Music Releases September 30: Paramore, Shawn Mendes, YG, Ciara, Summer Walker and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Paramore made their triumphant return, debuting their new sound on "This Is Why." Shawn Mendes shared "Heartbeat" from his upcoming film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. And Kid Cudi dropped the companion album to his trippy new animated Netflix series, Entergalactic.
Ciara recruited Summer Walker for "Better Thangs," Migos' Quavo and Offset teamed up on "Nothing Changed," and Drag Race star Ginger Minj released her cover of "I Put a Spell on You," just in time for her cameo in Hocus Pocus 2!
Plus, new music from Ed Sheeran, YG, Maluma, First Aid Kit, Reneé Rapp and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"This Is Why" - Paramore
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sober" - YG feat. Roddy Ricch & Post Malone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Heartbeat" - Shawn Mendes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Better Thangs" - Ciara feat. Summer Walker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Nothing Changed" - Quavo & Takeoff
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Celestial" - Ed Sheeran
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Junio" - Maluma
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Entergalactic - Kid Cudi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Same Boat" - Zac Brown Band feat. Jimmy Buffett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Don't Tell My Mom" - Reneé Rapp
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"uh oh" - Tate McRae
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Someone Who Loved You" - Teddy Swims
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Turning Onto You" - First Aid Kit
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Beep" - M.I.A.
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Power (Remember Who You Are)" - SPINALL, Summer Walker & DJ Snake feat. Äyanna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"BBC" - jaboukie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lokita" - Natti Natasha & María Becerra
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
is it me, or is it you? - merci, mercy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Put a Spell On You" - Ginger Minj
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
33 - Jagwar Twin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Say It (To My Face)" - Meet Me @ The Altar
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Moneymaker" - Fitz and The Tantrums
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"LET'S GET CRAZY! (Mambo Drop)" - Don Omar feat. Lil Jon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
i hope you’re happy - Sarah Cothran
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"If You Only Knew" - Gabriels
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
SCP - Oakman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Still Come the Night - Alison Sudol
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"There I Said It" - Valencia Grace
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Get Off My" - Julia Wolf
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Can We Pretend That We’re Good?" - Daniel Seavey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Silver Blue Jelly Fish" - Hector Tellez Jr.
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
