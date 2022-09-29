Music with a side of love! Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Taylor York are dating. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the singer and the band’s lead guitarist confirmed they are an item but declined to comment further about their relationship.

York, 32, has been an official and consistent member of the band since 2009.

The news of Williams, 33, and York’s relationship comes five years after she announced her split from her husband, New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert. The couple announced the end of their marriage in 2017 in joint statements posted on Instagram.

"Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk, and it's up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn't what we'd originally hoped for," the statement read in part.

"We want to publicly state -- plainly, and only this time -- that we are splitting up. We also feel it's important to state that we are going to be OK and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other's eyes," the statement added. "That's something we are deeply thankful for. Even though situations can feel defeating. We will continue to encourage and support each other personally and professionally."

In 2020, Williams opened up about the “unhealthy” relationship with Gilbert and how at one point after their divorce, she weighed less than 100 pounds.

In an interview with The Guardian, the “That’s What You Get” singer said she only realized her issues after seeing pictures from a promotional tour.

"It wasn’t until I saw the pictures that I was like, there’s no hiding that I’m not OK now," she told the outlet. "And part of me enjoyed that -- if people know I’m not OK, they won’t get too close."

"What happens in our brains often manifests physically if we don’t take care of it," she added.

Williams also shared that at one point before her wedding day to Gilbert, she didn’t even know if she wanted to go through with it.

"I wanted the whole thing -- the family -- and I thought I might even stop doing music for a while to do that," she said of why she went through with the marriage. "Give up the thing that’s the most precious to me? Are you kidding me?"

Today, Paramore -- Williams, York and drummer Zac Farro -- are promoting their latest single, “This is Why,” and are set to release their sixth studio album.

