Hayley Williams' first love will always be music.

ET sat down with the Paramore frontwoman at Beautycon Festival LA on Sunday, where she reacted to rumors that the band is working on new music together following a mysterious, muted Instagram video she recently shared.

"To be honest, I am an awful, awful human for those Instagram posts that I left everyone hanging with," Williams told ET's Kristen Gill, while promoting her Good Dye Young vegan beauty company. "Number one, I fully believe in social media hiatuses. I think it's so good for your mental health and I personally really, really need it."

"But I didn't want people to forget ... I have always been a musician first," she said. "My first creative outlet was music and even though people are going to see me in this kind of [beauty] space a lot more, I don't want people to forget. So I kind of was like, 'I'm just gonna leave this here, and see ya guys on the flipside!'"

All jokes aside, Williams admitted, "I really don't know what's next for Paramore."

"The guys [Taylor York, Zak Pharro] and I just had dinner the other night at my house, and I think we're just really enjoying being friends and adult human beings at home by ourselves, without music," she added.

Earlier in the interview, Williams also shared the story of how the signature orange locks she's been rocking since Paramore's early days came to be. Although currently dirty blonde, she still loves the funky shade, and said the idea to dye her hair that bright happened around the release of the band's second studio album, Riot!, which featured hits like "Misery Business," "That's What You Get" and "When It Rains."

"2007 was our year. When we were rioting that record I was 17, I had just met [hair artist] Brian O'Connor, and I was newly obsessed with this book I bought in Japan called Fresh Fruits," she recalled. "It was a lot of Japanese culture and punk style and very, very colorful, cartoony. I told Brian, I was like, 'I think we should do something kind of ridiculous and I kind of want to look like an anime character.'"

"This was 2007 and we were very lucky that I feel like we got to inject some color into the MTV kind of culture that Paramore was catapulted into," she continued. "And at the time, there really wasn't a lot of that s**t going on. So it was just so fun for us, to experiment with it. We were kids, you know? And we got to do that together."

It's been just over two years since fans received an album from Paramore, as their latest release, After Laughter, came out in May 2017. One month later, in an intimate interview with Fader, Williams opened up about why she initially (and quietly) quit the GRAMMY-winning rock band in 2015.

She said at the time that she had been battling depression the past couple of years, punctuated by times in which she "stayed in bed all day watching old episodes of The Office."

"For the first time in my life, there wasn't a pinhole of light at the end of the tunnel," Williams confessed. "I thought, 'I just wish everything would stop.' It wasn't in the sense of, I'm going to take my life. It was just hopelessness. Like, 'What's the point?' I don’t think I understood how dangerous hopelessness is. Everything hurts."

"I just was done," she added, about temporarily quitting Paramore. "I thought, 'There's gotta be something else that I'm good at in my life. Maybe it's time for me to go find that.'"

For more Beautycon highlights, watch the video below.

