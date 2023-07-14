Future appears to be coming for the husband of his ex-fiancée, Ciara. The 39-year-old rapper is featured on Quavo's new track, "Turn Yo Clic Up," and pretty much calls out Russell Wilson.

"Big dawg status, bill hopper/I ball in his mall for my brothers/Goyard bag, tote the corduroy/I got it out the field, f**k Russell," Future raps.

Before Ciara married Wilson on July 6, 2016, she dated Future for several years, starting in 2012. In October 2013, the two got engaged and welcomed a son, Future Zahir, in May 2014. They broke up that same year amid rumors that the rapper, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, had cheated on Ciara.

Things quickly became volatile over the next couple of years, after Future publicly slammed Ciara and even called her a "b***h" over Twitter for allegedly not letting him see their son. The two finally settled their ongoing child custody case in January 2017.

This isn't the first time Future has seemingly slammed Wilson. In 2019 on FREEBANDZ RADIO Presents: THE WIZRD show on Apple Music's Beats 1, he called out the 34-year-old NFL pro for not stopping Ciara from dragging him on social media.

"He not being a man in that position. He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!'" Future said of the Denver Broncos player. "If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up."

A few days after the FREEBANDZ RADIO interview, Future was a guest on Durtty Boyz radio show, and attempted to pump the breaks on the family drama.

"We don't have no problems. It's a social media problem. No, I don't hate him. Totally not the deal. It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with baby Future," he said of Wilson. "I don't have nothing against him. And I'm happy for them."

At the time, Ciara and Wilson, who are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson and 2-year-old son Win Wilson, both seemingly responded to Future's criticism on Instagram, posting, "Rise Above" and "All that matters."

Then in 2022, Ciara spoke with Women's Health about how she was able to "embrace self-love" after her public split from Future.

"I told myself I've got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life," the 37-year-old singer shared. "All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, It's going to happen when it's supposed to. But I can't love anybody to the best of my ability if I'm not loving on myself. I can't be the best mom if I'm not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done."

