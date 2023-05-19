Future Zahir is celebrating a special birthday and Russell Wilson brought the celebration to Instagram!

On Friday, the Denver Broncos quarterback shared a sweet tribute to his stepson on his social media page, featuring a collection of photos showing Future with his mother, Ciara, and siblings Sienna, 5, and Win, 2.

"Happy 9th Bday Young King! Future, We love you. 9 represents confidence, skill & wisdom! The last of the single digits," Wilson captioned the slideshow. "You are a Leader, Compassionate to others, an amazing big brother, and an amazing son. But most importantly you are a Child of God!"

"The big 9!!! So so proud," Ciara commented on the post. "I love my boys so much ❤️❤️❤️"

Both Ciara and Wilson have never been shy about sharing their love for their children on social media -- the NFL player and singer often share sweet family moments with their followers.

In March, Wilson shared a video featuring him and Sienna getting ready for their first daddy-daughter dance. The adorable duo was all smiles as they got ready for their first big dance together -- Russell even gifted his daughter with a gorgeous bouquet of pink flowers to match her satin dress. The proud dad cut a fine figure in a soft pink suit with a white shirt and a gold chain. Sienna was pretty as a picture with her matching dress, white shrug and flower corsage.

The pair posed for photos before they headed off to the dance, where they danced to Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire," Russell revealed in his caption.

"My heart," Ciara commented on the post, which is a sentiment that many fans and friends echoed in their replies.

Last year, the family moved to Denver after the pro athlete joined the Broncos as their new quarterback. ET spoke with the "Level Up" singer at the CMT Artists of the Year awards in October, where she dished on adjusting to life in Denver.

"Denver's amazing. The altitude is a beast. Walking up three -- just like one flight of stairs, I'm like, 'OK, I need some water. I need to take a deep breath. I got to come back. All right, I'm back,'" the 37-year-old model and musician quipped. "I mean, it's really something and you feel it, but it's been incredible."

She continued, "The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is good. I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver -- it's pretty amazing."

