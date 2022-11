Ciara Shares How She Learned to 'Embrace Self-Love' After Future Split

Ciara is opening up about her very public breakup with rapper Future in 2014. The cover star of Women's Health's December issue noted that it was the messy uncoupling that served as the "a-ha moment" she needed to finally live her truth.

"I told myself I've got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life," she tells Women's Health. "All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, It's going to happen when it's supposed to. But I can't love anybody to the best of my ability if I'm not loving on myself. I can't be the best mom if I'm not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done."

Ciara and Future met and began dating in 2012 and got engaged in October 2013. The pair's relationship turned sour three months after welcoming their son, Future Zahir, in May of 2014, when Future was accused of cheating on the "Body Party" singer. Things quickly became volatile over the next couple of years, after Future publicly slammed Ciara and even called her a "b***h" over Twitter for allegedly not letting him see their son. The two finally settled their ongoing child custody case in January 2017.

Ciara married NFL player Russell Wilson in July 2016 and the two share daughter Sienna, 5, and son Win, 1.

Ciara, Wilson and their children recently moved to Denver after the pro athlete joined the Denver Broncos as their new quarterback. ET spoke with the "Level Up" singer at the CMT Artists of the Year awards last month, where she dished on adjusting to life in Denver.

"Denver's amazing. The altitude is a beast. Walking up three -- just like one flight of stairs, I'm like, 'OK, I need some water. I need to take a deep breath. I got to come back. All right, I'm back,'" the 36-year-old model and musician quipped. "I mean, it's really something and you feel it, but it's been incredible."

She continued, "The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is good. I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver -- it's pretty amazing."

