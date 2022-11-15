Ciara Shares How She Learned to 'Embrace Self-Love' After Future Split

Ciara Shares How She Learned to 'Embrace Self-Love' After Public Split With Future
Ciara on Adjusting to Life in Denver With Husband Russell Wilson…
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Teases ‘Compelling, Riveting’ Season 5 (Exclu…
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Agree to Joint Custody of Children…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears by Blake Shelton's 16…
Watch Christina Applegate's Emotional Walk of Fame Speech Amid M…
Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams Preview ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Seas…
Kelly Rizzo Attends Bob Saget's Daughter's Wedding 10 Months Aft…
The Real Story Behind Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau's Spl…
Jay Leno Describes His Viral Airplane Stunt as 'Men Behaving Stu…
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Dishes on What to Expect From Season 5
John Aniston Dead at 89: Daughter Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Eric Martsolf on What He Learned From J…
'Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille on Kayce and Monic…
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Are Officially Married
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' Following…
Jay Leno Suffers 'Serious Medical Emergency,' Hospitalized for F…
Heidi Klum Reacts to Internet’s Response to Her Meme-Worthy Worm…
Camila Alves Says She and Matthew McConaughey Both Don't Remembe…
Billy Gardell Spills on Season 4 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and Hi…
Ciara is opening up about her very public breakup with rapper Future in 2014. The cover star of Women's Health's December issue noted that it was the messy uncoupling that served as the "a-ha moment" she needed to finally live her truth.
"I told myself I've got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life," she tells Women's Health. "All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, It's going to happen when it's supposed to. But I can't love anybody to the best of my ability if I'm not loving on myself. I can't be the best mom if I'm not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done."
Ciara and Future met and began dating in 2012 and got engaged in October 2013. The pair's relationship turned sour three months after welcoming their son, Future Zahir, in May of 2014, when Future was accused of cheating on the "Body Party" singer. Things quickly became volatile over the next couple of years, after Future publicly slammed Ciara and even called her a "b***h" over Twitter for allegedly not letting him see their son. The two finally settled their ongoing child custody case in January 2017.
Ciara married NFL player Russell Wilson in July 2016 and the two share daughter Sienna, 5, and son Win, 1.
Ciara, Wilson and their children recently moved to Denver after the pro athlete joined the Denver Broncos as their new quarterback. ET spoke with the "Level Up" singer at the CMT Artists of the Year awards last month, where she dished on adjusting to life in Denver.
"Denver's amazing. The altitude is a beast. Walking up three -- just like one flight of stairs, I'm like, 'OK, I need some water. I need to take a deep breath. I got to come back. All right, I'm back,'" the 36-year-old model and musician quipped. "I mean, it's really something and you feel it, but it's been incredible."
She continued, "The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is good. I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver -- it's pretty amazing."
RELATED CONTENT
Ciara on Adjusting to Life in Denver with Russell Wilson and Kids
Ciara Gushes Over Russell Wilson Amid Eye-Popping NFL Payday
Russell Wilson Is Grooming Ciara's Son Future for an NFL Career
Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate 6th Anniversary: 'Forever to Go'