Future is trying to pump the brakes on family drama.

The "Fine China" rapper appeared on the Durtty Boyz radio show on Tuesday to clarify recent comments he made that took a dig at his ex, Ciara -- with whom he shares a 4-year-old son, Future Zahir -- as well as her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson. Despite what he said, the 35-year-old rapper said things are all good between himself and the couple.

"We don't have no problems," Future insisted, explaining, "It's a social media problem. No, I don't hate him. Totally not the deal. It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with baby Future."

"I don't have nothing against him," Future said, referring to Wilson. "And I'm happy for them."

While he says all is well, the "social media problem" refers to Future's interview from last Thursday which criticized Wilson for not stopping his wife from dragging her ex on social media.

"He not being a man in that position. He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!'" Future said on FREEBANDZ RADIO Presents: THE WIZRD show on Apple Music’s Beats 1. "If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up."

Ciara and her man seemingly responded to the criticism on Instagram, posting, respectively, "Rise Above" and "All that matters."

Ciara and Future split in 2014, just months after welcoming their son, preceding a contentious custody battle that was settled in January 2017. Ciara and Wilson, meanwhile, married in July 2016 and share 1-year-old daughter Sienna.

Watch the video below for what Ciara told ET about the "balancing act" of motherhood at the 2018 AMAs.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ciara and Russell Wilson Seemingly Respond After Future Disses Their Relationship

Future Disses Ex Ciara's Husband Russell Wilson for 'Not Being a Man' in Their Relationship

Ciara Dishes on 'Balancing Act' While Bringing Son Future as Her Date to 2018 AMAs (Exclusive)

Related Gallery