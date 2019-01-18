Future is dropping albums and dropping shade.

The rapper, 35, did not hold back when it came to expressing his thoughts about his ex-fiancee, Ciara, and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, during an interview with FREEBANDZ RADIO Presents: THE WIZRD show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Thursday.

When asked how he felt about the NFL star, Future -- who shares a 4-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with Ciara -- replied, "He do exactly what she tell him to do. I feel like… I don't have feelings." The show's host Big Bank Black continued to press him until he dissed the "Level Up" singer for ranting about him on social media, and her husband for not stopping her.

"He not being a man in that position. He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!'" Future said. "If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up."

Ciara and Future met and began dating in 2012 and got engaged in October 2013. The pair's relationship turned sour three months after welcoming their son in May of 2014, when Future was accused of cheating on the "Body Party" singer. Things quickly became volatile over the next couple of years, after Future publicly slammed Ciara and even called her a "b***h" over Twitter for allegedly not letting him see their son. The two finally settled their ongoing child custody case in January 2017.

Ciara married Wilson in July 2016 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna, in April 2017.

ET spoke with the singer last year at the American Music Awards, where she spoke about how motherhood and music is a continuous "balancing act."

Watch below to hear more of what she shared.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ciara Dishes on 'Balancing Act' While Bringing Son Future as Her Date to 2018 AMAs (Exclusive)

Ciara Reveals She Worked Out 3 Times a Day Following Birth of 2nd Child

Ciara and Russell Wilson Say 1-Year-Old Daughter's Already Got Moves!

Related Gallery