Ciara and Russell Wilson Say 1-Year-Old Daughter Sienna Has Already Got Some Dance Skills (Exclusive)

Ciara and Russell Wilson can't stop gushing about each other!

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the superstar couple on the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where they opened up about their big night out amid their recent projects -- which already have the attention of their 1-year-old daughter, Sienna.

"I'm so excited. The energy has been insane. It's really been on another level. It just feels good," Ciara, dressed in a showstopping yellow number, said of her new song, "Level Up," which she dropped just hours earlier. "It's been awhile, and the fans have just been giving so much love back. With this song, my mission is to inspire the world to dance and to be their best and to make sure they're getting the best out of life."

The mother of two definitely shows off her moves in the single's high-energy music video, and according to Wilson, that rhythm has been passed down to little Sienna.

"She's got so much personality... She was dancing to 'Level Up' today, and she's grooving, and I'm like. 'Man, she's got better rhythm than me and she's 1!'" he joked, before praising his wife's foray back into music. "First of all, she is an amazing mom, but the entertainer that she is, she's been entertaining for -- I don't know -- 14 years now, and doing it the best the best way possible so, it's exciting."

"The stuff she has coming up next is even more fire, so you know what I'm saying," he added.

Wilson, meanwhile, recently launched his first signature shoes with Nike, the Dangeruss 1. "When you're a young kid and you always dream about making it in the NFL and playing pro sports and everything else, you've always wanted your own shoe," he explained. "And to be able to do that with Nike, it's exciting, and hopefully a lot more to come."

Life couldn't be better for the couple, who couldn't be more thankful they found each other. "I prayed a good prayer, and I was focused in my prayer, and I was specific in my prayer," Ciara said, as Wilson marveled over the singer.

"Just to be able to have the woman that you've always wanted, and the person that has the biggest heart in the world...she's an amazing mom, amazing person," he sweetly added.

