Ciara Drops Dance-Heavy Music Video for 'Level Up,' Her First Single in 3 Years: Watch!

Ciara knows how to "Level Up."

The 32-year-old singer returned to music on Wednesday after a brief hiatus with a brand new music video for "Level Up." The catchy track serves as her first single in three years, following 2015's "Jackie."

Ciara hits the dance floor in the music video alongside the ReQuest Dance Crew, in a seductive and fierce routine choreographed by Parris Goebel. As for the song itself, "Level Up" is a reference to the singer's controversial tweet in which she told women to "level up" to find a husband. Ciara later posted a follow-up message in response to the backlash, explaining that she felt she hit her "lowest moment" as a single mom to her first child, son Future.

The GRAMMY winner clearly isn't apologizing when it comes to her marriage to Russell Wilson, however, as sings about their relationship, "My lessons, made blessings, I turned that into money/ Thank God I never settled, this view is so much better/ I’m chilling, I’m winning, like on another level."



ET caught up with Ciara at the 2018 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles just hours after she dropped the video, where she opened up about how great it was to get back into music.

"I'm so excited. The energy has been insane. It's really been on another level. It just feels good," she said. "It's been awhile, and the fans have just been giving so much love back. With this song, my mission is to inspire the world to dance and to be their best and to make sure they're getting the best out of life."

"There is more music coming really soon," she teased.

And Ciara, who welcomed daughter Sienna with Wilson in April 2017, couldn't stop gushing about her husband while speaking with ET last December.

"Real life is awesome. I have to say, I'm just very grateful for the special love that we have. And it's my husband," she shared. "I can be shy, but my baby loves me so good."

"He's awesome," she continued. "He's amazing."

