Ciara is all about making it work.

The 32-year-old singer sweetly brought her son, Future, as her date to the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday, and apparently it was his idea!

"He always has this thing with [his stepdad] Russell [Wilson], and he's like, 'I want to take her to date night,' and so it's really cute," Ciara gushed. "We're having our time right now."

Little Future won't get his mom all to himself, however, as Ciara is set to take the stage with Missy Elliot to perform "Level Up."

"It's been a while since she and I rocked the stage together, and our song 'Level Up' has been going amazingly, and the fans have been showing so much love and she's just a true legend," she shared. "She's my sister but also I really respect her and it's always amazing when we get together on the stage together and rock. We're gonna make tonight a fun night so I'm excited."

"You know it's inevitable [that I'll dance]," she teased. "It's only right. If you're doing 'Level Up,' and I'm also doing a piece of my new song 'Dose,' it's all tempo, tempo, tempo. Lot's of energy -- it's only right. I'm gonna be sweating for sure, when it's all said and done."

Ciara is pretty much on top of the world right now, as she's currently balancing raising two kids with husband Wilson's football career with her tour with Bruno Mars. The singer wouldn't have it any other way.

"Oh, it's fun. I've been having a blast on tour with Bruno. He's one of the best performers of all time, and it's all about a balancing act and organized chaos with the schedule, because it's literally like, hop off the plane from Boston and fly back to Seattle to go to Russ' game," she explained. "Then get back on the plane again and then I come here for rehearsals for AMAs, and then I fly to another game the other day. Then I wake up and take them to school."

"So, it's a balancing act. The key to it is making sure you map out sleep in your schedule," she joked. "If you map out sleep, you can survive the chaos of life, and the balancing act of having kids and family and work."

