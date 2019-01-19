Ciara and Russell Wilson seem to be taking the high road.

The couple has yet to officially respond after Ciara's ex, Future, dissed their relationship on an appearance on FREEBANDZ RADIO Presents: THE WIZRD show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Thursday -- but their latest Instagram posts are definitely sending a message.

"Rise Above," Ciara captioned a photo of herself rocking sky-high stilettos, while her husband of two years, Wilson, opted for sharing a sweet family snap.

"All that matters. #Love," the NFL star wrote alongside a precious photo of Ciara and Future's 4-year-old old, Future Zahir, giving a cute kiss to his little sister, 1-year-old Sienna, whom Ciara shares with Wilson.

During his headline-making interview on Thursday, Future candidly shared his feelings about Wilson, slamming him for "not being a man" in his marriage to Ciara.

"He do exactly what she tell him to do. I feel like… I don't have feelings," he said, before being further pressed on the topic of Ciara's previous comments about him on social media.

"He not being a man in that position. He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!'" Future said. "If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up."

Ciara and Future went through a contentious split in 2014, just months after welcoming their son together that May. While Future was accused of cheating on the "Level Up" singer, Future Zahir quickly became the focus of their spat, with the rapper calling Ciara a "b**ch" over Twitter for allegedly not letting him see their son. The former couple finally settled their child custody case in January 2017.

