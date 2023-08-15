Now that Ciara has announced that she's expecting, the 37-year-old singer is giving her fans all the baby bump pics they could want!

Last Tuesday, Ciara revealed that she and Russell Wilson are awaiting the arrival of their third child together. The "How We Roll" singer and her husband already share a daughter Sienna, 6, and a son Win, 3. Ciara also shares her first child, 9-year-old Future Zhair, with her ex, Future.

While the singer had expertly been keeping her growing belly on the low before her dazzling reveal, now that the cat is out of the bag, she's proudly showing off her bump in new family photos as the Wilsons gear up for a new NFL season with the Denver Broncos.

Russell shared two photos to Instagram on Monday as this year's training camp kicks off. The Denver Broncos quarterback is surrounded by love as he beams into the camera alongside Ciara and their growing family, including Future Zhair, Sienna and Win. Everyone is, of course, decked out in the Broncos' signature orange, white and blue. In the second slide, Russell holds his wife close as he cradles her belly.

"The Wilson 5 (+1)," the NFL star captioned the post. "2023 Training Camp - Year 12"

Ciara and Russell officially relocated to Denver, Colorado, after the latter signed on as the Broncos' quarterback following 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Denver's amazing. The altitude is a beast. Walking up three -- just like one flight of stairs, I'm like, 'OK, I need some water. I need to take a deep breath. I got to come back. Alright, I'm back,'" Ciara told ET when asked about the move at the CMT Artists of the Year Awards. "I mean, it's really something and you feel it, but it's been incredible."

She continued, "The fans have been amazing. The food is amazing. The way to my heart is food. I'm so happy. I love our home. My kids are happy in school. I love Denver -- it's pretty amazing."

Ciara also celebrated the baby announcement by sharing some stylish maternity looks to her Instagram page on Monday. In the shared photo gallery, the mom-to-be wears a crochet crop top and low-slung jeans with studded boots and multiple chains. The singer is giving early '00s with her hair parted into two high ponytails as she poses with a novelty lip-shaped telephone.

"CiCi Mama," she captioned the photo shoot, as she proudly bares her belly.

A source previously told ET that the singer hasn't let her baby bump slow her down whatsoever. Ciara shot her latest music video for "How We Roll" while pregnant.

"Ciara spent weeks in rehearsal for the video, working on choreography," the source shared. "It was an all day shoot, but she had lots of energy on set!"

The news of their new baby comes a month after the couple celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary.

On July 6, they took to Instagram to mark the occasion with romantic tributes.

"God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness. You are my Comfort in trouble. I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever. @Ciara," the Denver Broncos star wrote next to a video set to Dennis Edwards' "Don't Look Any Further."

Russell's tribute included a series of pictures of him and his wife posing for the camera as they share kisses, show off their outfits and posing while on vacation.

On her account, Ciara celebrated their love with a snap of her and Russell in coordinating black outfits, while standing under an umbrella in a shoot that looked fresh out of Vogue.

"In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world.. My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you. Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much. Totemo Aishiteru," she wrote.

For more on the Wilson family, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ciara Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Expecting 3rd Kid With Russell Wilson

Ciara's Ex Future Declares 'F**k Russell' in New Track

See Ciara and Russell Wilson's Sweet 7th Wedding Anniversary Tributes

Russell Wilson and Ciara Sing With Inmates Inside Maximum Security Prison This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery