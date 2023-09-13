Ciara couldn't stop laughing when it came to discussing her ex-fiancé. The singer-songwriter laughed for 30 seconds straight when asked about co-parenting with Future in a new interview from The Shade Room.

Ciara and Future dated for several years beginning in 2012. They later got engaged and welcomed their son, Future Zahir, in May 2014. The couple ended their relationship that same year, and Ciara has since welcomed two children -- daughter Sienna, 6, and a son Win, 3 -- with her current husband, Russell Wilson. She is also currently pregnant with her and Wilson's third child.

When asked on The Shade Room how co-parenting is going between herself and Future, Ciara laughs uninterrupted for 30 seconds, never answering the question beyond her chuckles.

In the interview, Ciara also opens up about the backlash she received in response to her dress at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

"In those moments, you just have to be confident in what your vision is," Ciara says. "Like for me, I had a creative vision in my mind, and there's nothing better in any aspect of life than when your love supports you and what your vision is."

She adds, "You just really can't think too much about what people have to say in those moments... It goes back to just being confident in myself."

Ciara revealed that she and Wilson are awaiting the arrival of their third child last month. While the singer had expertly been keeping her growing belly out of the spotlight, she dazzled fans with maternity photos ahead of Wilson's new NFL season with the Denver Broncos in August.

Wilson shared two photos to Instagram as this year's training camp kicked off. The Denver Broncos quarterback was surrounded by love as he beamed into the camera alongside Ciara and their growing family.

"The Wilson 5 (+1)," the NFL star captioned the post. "2023 Training Camp - Year 12"

Ciara and Wilson officially relocated to Denver, Colorado, after the latter signed on as the Broncos' quarterback following 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

