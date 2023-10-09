Even when she's not cheering from a private suite, Taylor Swift continues to take Sunday Night Football by storm.

As Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs took on the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL's Sunday night matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Swift was nowhere to be seen. NFL commentator, Jim Nantz made the announcement at the start of the game, as b-roll of fans wearing jerseys that read, "Swifties" and holding signs that read, "Where's Taylor?" flashed on the screen.

"Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game... She was questionable all week, but it looks like it's officially inactive," he joked.

Meanwhile, Swifties were quick to dig up a hilarious throwback video of the singer offering up her best "Minnesota Soccer Mom" impression for the occasion.

In a 2009 interview on BBC Radio 1's Switch with Annie and Nick, Swift gave a hilariously spot-on delivery as a midwestern mama who ran into a bit of trouble on the way to her kids' practice.

"It's just Minnesota Soccer Mom," Swift said of the impersonation. "This is what they sound like. Maybe, I don't know. This is just in my head."

Then, Swift launches into a pitch-perfect accent.

"I was just drivin' down the road the other day and I was in my van and this mini -- oh, this deer, this dang deer just jumped out in front of my van and I didn't even know what was goin' on," she says. "'Cause I don't know, if I swerved then I might go off the road and hit a snow drift and I was just trying to pick up Jimmy from soccer and I didn't ask for that deer to go out in the middle of the road. If I hit the deer, then I got that on my mind all day and I gotta clean off my car and there's possible deaths, but then, you know, you gotta think about if you swerve, they tell you not to do that in traffic class."

As the hosts' laughs grow louder and louder, she continues.

"I was late to pick Jimmy up and he's like, 'Mom! You're late' and he's just, you know, naggin' at me the whole rest of the day and it's all because of this dang deer," she concludes with a big smile.

The clip, truly, must been seen in full to be properly appreciated. Watch it below.

Just last week, Swift's appearance -- alongside a handful of famous friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner -- at the Chiefs' game against the New York Jets gave NBC a massive ratings boost with a reported average of 27 million viewers, according to Deadline. It was the NFL's most-watched Sunday night game since Super Bowl LVII.

While Oct. 8 appeared to be a bye week for Swift, the Chiefs pulled out a win against the Vikings even with Kelce sustaining an injury on the field.

No. 87 appeared to be hurt after slipping on the turf following a play where he caught the ball. After suffering the no-contact injury, the NFL tight end slammed his helmet as he limped to the sidelines.

However, after receiving medical attention, Kelce returned to the game midway through the third quarter. The tight end then went on to score a touchdown against the Vikings.

The "Anti-Hero" singer's absence comes after Kelce celebrated his 34th birthday in Kansas City, Missouri, without her. On Thursday, an eyewitness told ET that Kelce was joined by teammates and one of his agents as he dined at Golden Ox -- a steakhouse.

According to the eyewitness, the Super Bowl champ and his birthday squad arrived around 8:30 p.m. and practically shut down the place.

"They all had a good time and enjoyed themselves," the eyewitness said.

It's the first time that there's been a blank space for Swift at one of Kelce's games in three weeks. On Sept. 24, Swift attended Kelce and the Chiefs' home game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she sat in the suites with his mother, Donna Kelce.

Getty

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, have been linked together -- and the talk of the sports world -- since late September.

Although he initially said the coverage surrounding his time with Swift was being overblown, Kelce spoke on Friday about all the chatter, adding that it has him feeling on top of the world -- a feeling he felt in February when he won the Super Bowl.

"As all the attention comes it feels like, you know, I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world," he said during a press conference. "It's fun."

RELATED CONTENT: