Travis Kelce had dinner for four to celebrate his birthday, sans Taylor Swift.

An eyewitness tells ET that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hit up the Golden Ox -- a steakhouse in Kansas City that's been a community staple since 1949 -- on Thursday night to celebrate his 34th birthday. The eyewitness says he was joined by one of his agents and two teammates.

"They all had a good time and enjoyed themselves," the eyewitness said.

The group arrived at the joint at around 8:30 p.m. and they stayed so late they practically closed down the joint as they were the last to leave. The celebratory drinks appeared to be flowing, as someone ordered an old fashioned and another whiskey drink. The eyewitness does not believe a dessert, or any sort of candles came out to commemorate Kelce's birthday.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the two-time Super Bowl champion is depicted as "less-than-enthusiastic" after dinner. Kelce -- who looked casual in a black cap, purple hoodie, grey sweats and purple sneakers -- appeared to perk up when a woman requested a photo.

The birthday dinner outing came three days before the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. No word yet on whether the "Lavender Haze" songstress will attend her third straight Chiefs game. The Chiefs are 2-0 with Swift in attendance.

Swift created a media frenzy nearly two weeks ago when she accepted Kelce's invite to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium, where she sat next to his mom, Donna, in his luxury suite. Then there was last week's encore at MetLife Stadium, where the New York Jets played host to the Chiefs. Swift watched from a luxury suite while flanked by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Amid all the attention -- including from inside the White House -- surrounding the romance, Kelce admitted that the entire experience had him feeling even more on top of the world than when he lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy back in February.

"As all the attention comes it feels like, you know, I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world," he said. "It's fun."

On Friday, Kelce's mom opened up to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the Today show about what it's been like being surrounded by Hollywood royalty and all of her famous gal pals.

"Every week it's like something new, like, really? It truly feels like I'm in some kind of alternate universe," Kelce told Today. "It's just really, really strange, but it's fun. It's a great ride."

