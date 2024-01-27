Patrick Mahomes' dad will definitely be at his son's monster AFC Championship Game showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. But will he be sitting with Taylor Swift and the rest of "those crazies" in the same suite at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore?

He hopes not.

Pat Mahomes appeared on WFAN Sports Radio's Evan & Tiki show on Friday and shared a bit of his experience from watching the Chiefs play the Bills in Buffalo last week, the game in which Travis Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, went shirtless in the luxury suite. Jason also hopped into the stands and chugged beers. While he was down there, Jason also lifted a young girl so Swift could get a glimpse of the young fan's sign.

Pat, a retired baseball pro who made a name for himself as a relief pitcher with the New York Mets, revealed he wasn't sitting in the same luxury box with Swift and Kelce, but he did notice Jason's antics from his vantage point a couple of luxury boxes over.

"As soon as he started doing that I was looking down and I saw him," Pat shared. "And it just so happens that, at some point in the game, we both happened to be in the bathroom at the same time. I've known him for quite some time. Travis is like another son to me. So, I've been around [Jason] a lot. And I've been in the booth with Taylor before. She was very nice and genuine and everything. So, I went over there and hung out with them a little bit after the game, after we had won. I hung out with them a little bit and said hi and all of that. But those are the fun guys. You think Jason is wild? You ought to see Travis."

Next came the obligatory question: what's Taylor Swift like? And Pat couldn't help but sing her praises.

"She's nice. Actually, very down to earth. I thought somebody that famous you never know how that's gonna go," he said. "So, first time I met her I kind of walked up to her to introduce myself and she said, 'Yeah, I know who you are. I watched that Quarterbacks series. I know you're his dad.' She thanked me for letting her be in the suite that day. And I said, 'Well, it ain't my suite. It's Brittany's suite. If you wanna thank anybody you should thank them.' But she was nice. Took a couple of pictures with my wife, with my daughter [Zoe]. My daughter happened to be at that game. So, it made her day. Yeah, she's a very down to earth person."

The conversation then pivoted to more football talk, but before the interview ended the radio hosts wanted to know if Pat will be sitting "in the suite with those crazies for this game or a different suite."

"Uh, I hope not," Pat said. "But, nah, I don't think so. No, Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal, too so. But, you know, I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite she has enough money to get one if she wants."

Ahead of Sunday's showdown, Taylor Swift came up during Kelce's press conference on Friday, when a reporter asked Kelce about a lot of the "outside noise" this season and whether all the attention he's gotten is something he's discussed with his pop star girlfriend.

"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Kelce shared. "That's all that matters."

The Chiefs are one win away from returning to the Super Bowl to defend their title. The Chiefs-Ravens winner will face the winner of the NFC Championship Game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers. Super Bowl LVIII is slated for Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

