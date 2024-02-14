Usher is officially a married man! After rocking the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, the 45-year-old singer tied the knot with his longtime love, Jennifer Goicoechea, in Las Vegas.

After saying "I do," Usher took to Instagram to share pics from the ceremony.

In one pic, Usher and Jennifer share a kiss as the bride, a 40-year-old music executive, holds a stunning bouquet made up of red peonies and white roses.

For the occasion, Usher looked dapper in an asymmetrical black and white tux, while his new wife opted for an off-the-shoulder pant suit, which she paired with white sunglasses and gloves. As they exchanged vows, Jennifer added a stunning veil to her look, which was embroidered with the words "Mrs. Raymond 02.11.24."

Another shot from the big day features Usher's sons, Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, as well as the couple's kids Sovereign, 3, and Sire, 2, smiling after the ceremony.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," Usher's rep previously told ET. "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

"One of them Ones 💍 2.11.24," Usher captioned his post.

The happy occasion took place at Vegas Weddings' drive-thru tunnel The Fast Lane, according to People. The outlet additionally reported that Usher's mom, Jonetta Patton, served as the couple's witness.

"Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you, and who loves you for who you are," Usher told the outlet. "I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."

Days after they became husband and wife, Usher and Jennifer stepped out in Atlanta, Georgia, on Valentine's Day. The pair attended the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Usher.

The newlyweds smiled as they posed alongside L.A. Reid and Erica Reid at the ceremony.

Derek White/Getty Images

Watch the video below for more on Usher's epic Super Bowl performance.

RELATED CONTENT: