Lil Jon says that he only found out about Usher's secret wedding in Las Vegas after he performed alongside him during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Sunday.

On Monday, ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the rapper and musician, 53, to discuss his appearance during the big game. He also shared his reaction to finding out that his friend and collaborator had tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea after filing for a marriage license with Las Vegas's Clark County clerk on Feb. 8.

"He did not tell us anything," Lil Jon said. "But I did see it in the press, of course. But no, I was gonna give him a break and I was gonna call him and just you know congratulate him, like he worked hard for this."

Similarly, will.i.am -- who also appeared during the halftime performance -- told ET on Sunday that Usher did a terrific job at keeping the wedding under wraps as he wasn't aware that the "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" singer had tied the knot.

"Oh man, I didn't even know that! Congratulations, bro. I never knew that," the Black Eyed Peas singer said. "That's awesome, I'm really proud of him."

According to court documents obtained by ET, Usher and the senior music executive tied the knot on Feb. 11. The singer also appeared to be wearing a band on his left ring finger at a Super Bowl afterparty at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at the Encore Beach Club at Encore Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Lil Jon said that rather than adding to what he can only imagine is a truly wild amount of messages Usher has received about his wedding and his performance, he is waiting it out but will reach out soon.

"If I got 100 text messages and 100 DMs and 100 everything elses, I can only imagine what he got, so I let him [be]," Lil Jon said. "I'll hit him [up] tomorrow cause I, you know, me, myself, I haven't even checked my phone. I got too many messages, so I'm like, 'Give him a day.'"

He added, "We're tired, like, he has to be exhausted."

Despite being present for the performance -- which also included guest appearances from Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri -- Lil Jon says he could not make it to Usher's nuptials as he had to get right back into the grind.

"No, I had to work," the "Turn Down For What" singer said woefully. "I left, went to dinner and then had to go straight to the after-party."

Work is paramount to the musical artist whose HGTV show, Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, returns on Monday, Feb. 12. The show is a passion project for Lil Jon, who told ET in 2022 that it was a personal experience that led to the renovation series.

"It was about four or five years ago and my house in Atlanta was having a flood for basically a week. We basically had to gut the house," he shared. "[I] went through three contractors and I got into design putting my house together."

The HGTV project is described as a team-up with interior designer Anitra Mecadon as they "push homeowners in Atlanta, Georgia outside of their comfort zones with amazing room transformations that are beyond their wildest dreams," according to HGTV.

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? premieres on HGTV on Feb. 12.

