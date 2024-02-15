Yes, Lil Jon has seen all the hilarious Usher memes following his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance, and the "Turn Down For What" rapper has a favorite one!

Lil Jon got a good laugh when ET's Kevin Frazier straight-up asked him for the best meme he's seen since their iconic performance last week at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There was plenty to choose from. Just ask Jermaine Dupri. But Lil Jon didn't have to think too hard to come up with his favorite one.

"The Usher ticking and the guy going 'Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ,'" Lil Jon said. "That one's pretty funny to me."

The two memes Lil Jon's referring to depicts Usher as if he's warding off insects while he dances and sings his 2001 hit, "U Got It Bad."

One person shared the video and tweeted, "Me when the cicadas took over that one spring." Another viewer tweeted, "When you feel a spider crawling around your body." And one female fan tweeted, "When they cute but got roaches at the crib."

The "Jesus Christ" meme is in reference to the meme that went viral in 2019, which showed an ex-gang member delivering a church sermon while also dancing. The meme's been dubbed "Gangsta Cholo Jesus Chroist," and that video's been spliced with Usher's halftime show performance.

Dupri, who also joined Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris for the nostalgic performance, went viral for his getup, including his high white socks sticking out of his black loafers. The mega producer spoke to ET about going viral for his wardrobe.

"It's really, really funny but, you know, them Louis Vuitton socks I had on -- I don't know what everybody talking about," Dupri laughed with ET's Nischelle Turner on Monday.

He also took to his Instagram to similarly protest after finding out about the viral moment.

"Haaa!! ok I ain’t have time for y’all last night I was too drunk, me and my homies performed at the Super Bowl!" he captioned a pic of the socks. "I’m just really seeing y’all got me f***ed up !! But I will say it’s funny as hell,yoooo!! @pharrell 🤣🤣 you see this !? PS we came into this game with our clothes on backwards, i ain’t no regular n***a."

That being said, Lil Jon says he's just glad the show was well received by the more than 100 million viewers who tuned in to watch the Super Bowl.

"I'm still in shock with how well it was received. We knew it was gonna be received well, but the overwhelmingly good response. And everybody in Atlanta, this is their number one Super Bowl Halftime Show ever," he said. "[Usher] bringing all of us to be a part of it is just, I commend him. I'm just blessed to be a part of this."

