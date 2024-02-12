Jermaine Dupri knows what everyone was talking about after Sunday's epic Super Bowl halftime performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yes, there was Usher on roller skates, Usher taking his shirt off, Usher with a host of special guests, dancing his way through his impressive catalogue.

But there was also -- a pair of socks.

Dupri took the stage mid-performance before Usher went into "Confessions" -- which the So So Def founder co-produced -- but all anyone could see were his high white socks sticking out of his black loafers.

"It's really, really funny but, you know, them Louis Vuitton socks I had on -- I don't know what everybody talking about," Dupri laughed with ET's Nischelle Turner on Monday.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

He also took to his Instagram to similarly protest after finding out about the viral moment.

"Haaa!! ok I ain’t have time for y’all last night I was too drunk, me and my homies performed at the Super Bowl!" he captioned a pic of the socks. "I’m just really seeing y’all got me fucked up !! But I will say it’s funny as hell,yoooo!! @pharrell 🤣🤣 you see this !? PS we came into this game with our clothes on backwards, i ain’t no regular nigga."

Despite his socks breaking the internet, Dupri said it was a magical moment to share the stage with his longtime pals and collaborators.

"It's amazing to be up there with your friends and to be up there with people that you basically started," he reminisced. "When we first worked, [it was] the first time he ever had a No.1 record so to be up there was... definitely, definitely amazing."

The plan for Usher's "electrifying" performance, Dupri shared, has been a long time coming.

"When the Super Bowl was in Atlanta, they messed up and they didn't let him do it," he recalled. "We thought about it after the fact, you know, when an artist gets that big, you gotta let them do what they gotta do."

"People know our connection... I helped him put together his show in Vegas," shared Dupri, who produced five of Usher's hugely successful albums, from 1997-2010. "I was thinking about this a long time ago. Not him doing Super Bowl, but just something that looked like this."

Along with Dupri, Usher was also joined by Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon and H.E.R. -- who got her "bad girl moment," Dupri praised, when she took the stage with the powerful "Let It Burn" guitar solo.

The show also featured Usher and his dancers donning roller skates, which Dupri recalled was another mind-blowing moment that harnessed "true Atlanta culture."

"During rehearsal, when I finally saw the stage and everything... I feel like that was the most electrifying thing I've seen on TV in forever, because the floor was moving this way and he was sliding this way -- for your eyes its crazy," he marveled. "You don't realize how hard that is -- I mean, he jumped out in the skates and then took the skates back off and kept performing. That's not easy!"

For the longtime producer -- who recently took on a new role as Creative Director for the Create Music Group -- the performance was also a celebration of his own music career, which is in its third decade.

"My first No.1 record was in 1993 with Kriss Kross -- I got the hottest record on the streets right now with Muni Long ["Made for Me"] and it’s the biggest sensation on TikTok, and I just performed at the Super Bowl," he marveled.

Dupri even has new music of his own out as recently as last week -- when he released "This Lil' Game We Play," which features Ashanti, Nelly and Juicy J.

RELATED CONTENT: