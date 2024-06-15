How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Olympics Swimming Trials Online

The road to the Paris Olympics continues this weekend with the best swimmers in the country competing in the prestigious 2024 U.S. Olympics Swimming Trials. This event in Indianapolis, Indiana, is filled with unparalleled talent at a pivotal point for those looking to keep their Olympic dreams alive.

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials is the final event for U.S. swimmers on their quest to make it to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Team USA will take a maximum team of 26 women and 26 men to the Paris Olympics, with 740 swimmers currently qualified for the U.S. swimming trials.

Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel are two of the big names competing at the swimming trials. Other swimmers to keep an eye on during the trials include Bobby Finke, Lydia Jacoby and Lilly King. The athletes will have the opportunity to compete in freestyle, backstroke, breast and butterfly heats during the trials.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, including the full schedule and best livestream options.

When are the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials?

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are scheduled to take place from Saturday, June 15 to Sunday, June 23, 2024.

How to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials without cable:

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trial Finals will air on NBC in the evenings. They will also stream live on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. The first qualifying heats of the day will air exclusively on Peacock with later qualifying heats airing on USA.

While it won't give you access to 100% of the event, you can livestream a majority of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials with Peacock. Peacock subscriptions start at just $5.99 a month. In addition to the Swimming Trials, Peacock gives you access to more live sporting events, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies and more. If you have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plan, you can stream the entire 2024 Summer Olympics.

If you want to catch every moment of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, you'll need Peacock and a live streaming service that offers NBC and USA in its lineup. This includes FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Watch NBC on FuboTV FuboTV Watch NBC on FuboTV FuboTV's Pro Plan gives users access to 182 channels, including NBC and USA. New customers are eligible for a free seven-day trial to test out the service before purchasing a plan. Plans starting at $80/month Free 7-day trial Watch on FuboTV

2024 U.S. Olympics Swimming Trials Streaming Schedule

Below, find the full competition's streaming schedule to see who will earn their spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Saturday, June 15

11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock

6:30 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA

8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 16

11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock

5:00 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA

8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock

Monday, June 17

11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock

7:00 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA

8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock

Tuesday, June 18

11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock

6:00 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA

8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock

Wednesday, June 19

11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock

7:00 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA

8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock

Thursday, June 20

11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock

7:00 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA

8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock

Friday, June 21

11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock

5:30 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA

8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock

Saturday, June 22

11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock

6:30 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA

8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, June 23

8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock

