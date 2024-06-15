How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Olympics Swimming Trials Online

The 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming trials are here. Dive into our article to find out how to watch all the action.
The road to the Paris Olympics continues this weekend with the best swimmers in the country competing in the prestigious 2024 U.S. Olympics Swimming Trials. This event in Indianapolis, Indiana, is filled with unparalleled talent at a pivotal point for those looking to keep their Olympic dreams alive.
The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials is the final event for U.S. swimmers on their quest to make it to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Team USA will take a maximum team of 26 women and 26 men to the Paris Olympics, with 740 swimmers currently qualified for the U.S. swimming trials.
Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel are two of the big names competing at the swimming trials. Other swimmers to keep an eye on during the trials include Bobby Finke, Lydia Jacoby and Lilly King. The athletes will have the opportunity to compete in freestyle, backstroke, breast and butterfly heats during the trials.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, including the full schedule and best livestream options.
When are the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials?
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are scheduled to take place from Saturday, June 15 to Sunday, June 23, 2024.
How to watch the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials without cable:
The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trial Finals will air on NBC in the evenings. They will also stream live on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. The first qualifying heats of the day will air exclusively on Peacock with later qualifying heats airing on USA.
While it won't give you access to 100% of the event, you can livestream a majority of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials with Peacock. Peacock subscriptions start at just $5.99 a month. In addition to the Swimming Trials, Peacock gives you access to more live sporting events, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies and more. If you have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plan, you can stream the entire 2024 Summer Olympics.
Watch the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Peacock
Don't miss the best swimmers in the United States compete for their chance to participate in the Paris Olympics. Sign up for Peacock to catch the action during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.
If you want to catch every moment of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, you'll need Peacock and a live streaming service that offers NBC and USA in its lineup. This includes FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.
Watch NBC on FuboTV
FuboTV's Pro Plan gives users access to 182 channels, including NBC and USA. New customers are eligible for a free seven-day trial to test out the service before purchasing a plan.
Watch NBC on Sling TV
With Sling TV's Blue Plan, users get live streams of popular news channels like NBC, USA, Fox and ABC, along with 38 other stations. Right now, new customers are eligible for 50% off their first month.
Watch NBC on Hulu + Live TV
For an all-inclusive live TV service, Hulu + Live TV offers access to over 75 live TV channels — including NBC and USA. Subscribers also gain access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu's entire catalog of movies and shows.
2024 U.S. Olympics Swimming Trials Streaming Schedule
Below, find the full competition's streaming schedule to see who will earn their spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
Saturday, June 15
11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock
6:30 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA
8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock
Sunday, June 16
11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock
5:00 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA
8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock
Monday, June 17
11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock
7:00 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA
8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock
Tuesday, June 18
11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock
6:00 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA
8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock
Wednesday, June 19
11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock
7:00 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA
8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock
Thursday, June 20
11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock
7:00 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA
8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock
Friday, June 21
11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock
5:30 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA
8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock
Saturday, June 22
11:00 a.m. Qualifying Heats on Peacock
6:30 p.m. Qualifying Heats on USA
8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock
Sunday, June 23
8:00 p.m. Finals on NBC and Peacock
