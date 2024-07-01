Copa América action continues today with two Group C matches as the USA takes on Uruguay and Bolivia plays against Panama. The U.S. Men’s National team is set for its final group stage match with the winner securing a spot in the knockout rounds.

Argentina and Lionel Messi look to win consecutive titles in what could be the superstar's final appearance in the tournament. Meanwhile, the United States, Canada and Mexico have a chance to prepare for the 2026 World Cup that they will be jointly hosting. Needless to say, soccer fans don't want to miss “The World’s Oldest Continental Tournament”.

Before the opening ceremony and first match start, keep reading to learn how to watch the Copa America tournament, including the full broadcast schedule and a free livestream option.

How to Watch Copa America 2024 Without Cable

This year's Copa America matches will air across Fox networks, including Fox, FS1 and FS2. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch every live Copa America 2024 match is with a subscription to FuboTV.

Fubo's sport-centric live TV streaming service will get you access to Fox, FS1, FS2 and over 190 other live channels. Plus, Fubo is also the best way to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 matches in the U.S. Fubo comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and the platform is currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can stream the start of Copa America 2024 for free.

Another great way to watch the Copa America 2024 tournament online is Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of any tier — bringing the Blue plan with Fox and FS1 down to $22.50. You will miss a few games on FS2 though.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording Copa America matches if you're not home to watch them live.

When is Copa America 2024?

Copa America 2024 started Thursday, June 20 and the 32-game tournament will culminate on Sunday, July 14.

Copa America 2024 Key Dates

June 20, 2024: Opening Ceremony

June 20 — July 2, 2024: Group Stage

July 4-6, 2024: Quarterfinals

July 9-10, 2024: Semifinals

July 13, 2024: Third Place

July 14, 2024: Final

Copa America 2024 Schedule

All times Eastern.

Group A

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs. Canada: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, June 21

Peru vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs. Canada: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Chile vs. Argentina: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs. Peru: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Canada vs. Chile: 8 p.m. (FS2)

Group B

Saturday, June 22

Ecuador vs. Venezuela: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Mexico vs. Jamaica: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs. Jamaica: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Venezuela vs. Mexico: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs. Ecuador: 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, June 30

Jamaica vs. Venezuela: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Group C

Sunday, June 23

USA vs. Bolivia: 6 p.m. (Fox)

Uruguay vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (Fox)

Thursday, June 27

Panama vs. USA: 6 p.m. (Fox)

Uruguay vs. Bolivia: 9 p.m. (Fox)

Monday, July 1

USA vs. Uruguay: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Bolivia vs. Panama: 9 p.m. (FS2)

Group D

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs. Paraguay: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Brazil vs. Costa Rica: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, June 28

Colombia vs. Costa Rica: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Paraguay vs. Brazil: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs. Colombia: 9 p.m. (FS1)

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay: 9 p.m. (FS2)

Round of 16

Thursday, July 4

1A vs. 2B: 8 p.m. (Fox)

Friday, July 5

1B vs. 2A: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, July 6

1D vs. 2C: 3 p.m. (FS1)

1C vs. 2D: 6 p.m. (FS1)

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 9

TBD vs. TBD: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, July 10

W27 vs. W28: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Third Place

Saturday, July 13

L29 vs. L30: 8 p.m. (FS1)

Final

Sunday, July 14

W29 vs. W30: 8 p.m. (Fox)

