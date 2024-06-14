The wait for the 2024 UEFA European Championship is over. Find out how to watch one of the top soccer tournaments in the world.
The 2024 UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off today with two dozen of the best international soccer teams battling across Germany. This year’s month-long competition all begins with an opening match between Germany and Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich. There will be 51 games throughout the latest iteration of the UEFA European Football Championship, culminating in the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion.
Who will claim Europe's major soccer prize? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, including the full schedule and best livestream options.
How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Without Cable
2024 Euro matches will air on Fox and FS1. Plus, five Euro 2024 matches will also air exclusively on Fubo, making the sport-centric live TV streaming service the best way to watch the tournament without cable.
With FuboTV, you'll get access to every UEFA Euro 2024 match along with over 200 other channels. Fubo comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and the platform is currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can stream the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament for free.
Watch UEFA Euro 2024 on FuboTV
Get access to all UEFA Euro 2024 matches with Fubo TV’s Pro tier. Sports fans will also get 190 other live channels. Right now, there is a seven-day free trial to watch a week of the tournament at no cost.
Another great way to watch the Euro 2024 online is Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of any tier — bringing the Blue plan with Fox and FS1 down to $22.50.
Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any Euro 2024 matches if you're not home to watch them live.
Watch UEFA Euro 2024 on Sling TV
Sling TV's Blue plan gets you access to FOX and FS1. You will miss out on the five Fubo-exclusive Euro 2024 games, but you can get 50% off your first month of streaming and watch the majority of the tournament for $22.50.
When is UEFA Euro 2024?
The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament kicks off on Friday, June 14 with a match between Germany and Scotland in Munich. The final will be held on Sunday, July 14 and will take place in Berlin.
What channel is UEFA Euro 2024 on in the US?
2024 Euro matches will be broadcast on Fox and FS1. Five Euro 2024 matches will also air exclusively on Fubo in the US.
What are the UEFA Euro 2024 groups?
- Group A: Germany, Hungary, Scotland, Switzerland
- Group B: Albania, Croatia, Italy, Spain
- Group C: Denmark, England, Serbia, Slovenia
- Group D: Austria, France, Netherlands, Poland
- Group E: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine
- Group F: Czech Republic, Georgia, Portugal, Turkey
UEFA Euro 2024 Schedule
GROUP STAGE
Friday, June 14
- Germany vs. Scotland in Munich, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Saturday, June 15
- Hungary vs. Switzerland in Cologne, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo)
- Spain vs. Croatia in Berlin, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Italy vs. Albania in Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Sunday, June 16
- Poland vs. Netherlands in Hamburg, 9 a.m. ET (FS1)
- Slovenia vs. Denmark in Stuttgart, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Serbia vs. England in Gelsenkirchen, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Monday, June 17
- Romania vs. Ukraine in Munich, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo)
- Belgium vs. Slovakia in Frankfurt, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Austria vs. France in Düsseldorf, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Tuesday, June 18
- Turkey vs. Georgia in Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (Fubo)
- Portugal vs. Czech Republic in Leipzig, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Wednesday, June 19
- Croatia vs. Albania in Hamburg, 9 a.m. ET (FS1)
- Germany vs. Hungary in Stuttgart, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Scotland vs. Switzerland in Cologne, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Thursday, June 20
- Slovenia vs. Serbia in Munich, 9 a.m. ET (FS1)
- Denmark vs. England in Frankfurt, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Spain vs. Italy in Gelsenkirchen, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Friday, June 21
- Slovakia vs. Ukraine in Düsseldorf, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo)
- Poland vs. Austria in Berlin, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Saturday, June 22
- Georgia vs. Czech Republic in Hamburg, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo)
- Turkey vs. Portugal in Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Belgium vs. Romania in Cologne, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Sunday, June 23
- Scotland vs. Hungary in Stuttgart, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Switzerland vs. Germany in Frankfurt, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Monday, June 24
- Albania vs. Spain in Düsseldorf, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Croatia vs. Italy in Leipzig, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Tuesday, June 25
- France vs. Poland in Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Netherlands vs. Austria in Berlin, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Denmark vs. Serbia in Munich, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)
- England vs. Slovenia in Cologne, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
Wednesday, June 26
- Slovakia vs. Romania in Frankfurt, 12 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Ukraine vs. Belgium in Stuttgary, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Czech Republic vs. Turkey in Hamburg, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Georgia vs. Portugal in Gelsenkirchen, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, June 29
- Runner-up Group A vs. Runner-up Group B in Dortmund (12 p.m. ET)
- Winner Group A vs. runner-up Group C in Berlin (3 p.m. ET)
Sunday, June 30
- Winner Group B vs. third place Group A/D/E/F in Gelsenbirchen (12 p.m. ET)
- Winner Group C vs. third place Group D/E/F in Cologne (3 p.m. ET)
Monday, July 1
- Runner-up Group D vs. Runner-up Group E in Düsseldorf (12 p.m. ET)
- Winner Group F vs. third place Group A/B/C in Frankfurt (3 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, July 2
- Winner Group E vs. third place Group A/B/C/D in Munich (12 p.m. ET)
- Winner Group D vs. runner-up Group F in Leipzig (3 p.m. ET)
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, July 5
- Quarterfinal in Stuttgart (12 p.m. ET)
- Quarterfinal in Hamburg (3 p.m. ET)
Saturday, July 6
- Quarterfinal in Düsseldorf (12 p.m. ET)
- Quarterfinal in Berlin (3 p.m. ET)
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 9
- Semifinal in Munich (3 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, July 10
- Semifinal 2 in Dortmund (3 p.m. ET)
FINAL
Sunday, July 14
- Semifinal winners in Berlin (3 p.m. ET)
