On the cusp of Hacks being renewed for a fourth season, actress Hannah Einbinder — who plays comedy writer Ava Daniels in the Emmy-winning show — is starring in a new comedy special.

Taking the stage at Los Angeles's El Rey theater, Einbinder is giving fans her first stand-up comedy special. Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go lasts just under an hour as the comedian gets candid about climate change, being queer and her faith for a special that's as unpredictable as it is funny. The comedy special, which HBO calls "a psychedelic thrill ride," premieres on Max today, Thursday, June 13.

Einbinder posted about the special on her Instagram on May 31 about her special with the caption, "THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON HANNAH. JUNE 13."

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, Fire Island's Zane Phillips and Last Man Standing's Kaitlyn Dever are just a few of the celebs that commented their support on the post.

When does Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go premiere?

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go premieres on Max today, Thursday, June 13, 2024. It originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

How to watch Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go :

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go is now streaming exclusively on Max.

For those who have yet to subscribe to Max, here are some key details: The streaming service features content from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV, Food Network and more. Members can watch hit shows like Hacks, True Detective, 90 Day Fiance, Succession, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones (and its prequel House of Dragons) — the list goes on. Memberships to watch this massive library of content start at $9.99 per month, and you can save an additional 20% by signing up for an annual plan.

For a limited time, Max is offering new and eligible customers a free one-week trial of the streaming service. This means if you sign up and cancel within the promotional window, you can watch Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go for free on streaming.

Watch the Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go official trailer:

