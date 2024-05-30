'Hacks' Renewed for Season 4 as Max Airs Season 3 Finale

As one chapter ends, another begins! On Thursday, the same day Hacks' season 3 finale airs on Max, the streamer announced that the award-winning comedy series has been renewed for a fourth installment.

"We congratulate Hacks' brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement. "Hacks is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn't be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the Hacks family."



Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, added, "Hats off to Jen, Lucia and Paul for crafting a world as compelling and poignant as it is clever and funny. We applaud our outstanding cast, who made it easy to fall in love with these flawed, hilarious and deeply human characters, and we thank everyone at Max for a terrific partnership over the first three seasons and counting. We can't wait to deliver more Hacks to fans around the world!"

Jean Smart, Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs in Hacks season 3. - Jake Giles Netter/MAX

The Emmy-winning comedy series returned for its third season earlier this month, with Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) finding themselves at odds once again.

While Deborah is riding high off the success of her standup special, Ava pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.

Along with Smart and Einbinder, stars Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo also returned from the first and second seasons.

When speaking with ET ahead of season 3's premiere, Smart, who won back-to-back Emmy Awards for the show in 2021 and 2022, and Einbinder said that while the casting department really upped the ante for season 3, they still have a few people in mind who could cameo in potential future seasons -- including one singer who lent his song to the trailer for the new season.

"Elton John," Smart said of her dream guest star. "He has let us use a couple of his songs."

"Yeah, Elton John, that'd be cool," agreed Einbinder. "And he's gay so he's halfway there."

While Elton is high on the dream list, the guest stars that made an appearance in reality are just as dream-worthy. When ET asked the 72-year-old Designing Women alum and her 29-year-old co-star about when producers first approached them about coupling up with Scandal's Tony Goldwyn and Mad Men's Christina Hendricks, they joked that they really put up a fight on behalf of their characters.

Christina Hendricks and Hannah Einbinder in 'Hacks' season 3 - Courtesy of MAX

"You know, it's a dirty job. I took one for the team," Smart quipped. "The worst."

"Sorry," replied Einbinder -- a two-time Emmy nominee and comedian both in and out of the Max series. As for her own racy scene with the recently married Hendricks, the actress shared that her reaction to getting to kiss the actress was a little less subtle and tempered than her co-star's.

"God is real," Einbinder said of finding out the Good Girls alum would be her love interest for the new installment. "Next question."

Hendricks and Goldwyn are just two of the big names to join the show during the new season -- Helen Hunt, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace and Aristotle Athari also made guest appearances in season 3.

With a new season in the works, fans will have to wait and see if Smart's hopes for an Elton John appearance comes true in season 4.

RELATED CONTENT: