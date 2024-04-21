Christina Hendricks Marries George Bianchini

Christina Hendricks is married!

The Mad Men actress, 48, and camera operator George Bianchini tied the knot on April 20 during a three-day wedding celebration in New Orleans, People exclusively reports.

According to the publication, Hendricks and Bianchini said their "I dos" at the Napoleon House and Hendricks wore a custom design by Katya Katya for the occasion.

The "gothic" ceremony, according to Hendricks, was attended by 76 of their closest friends and family -- including Christian Siriano, Mae Whitman, Retta and Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner -- and was officiated by the actress' good friend, Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson.

Christina Hendricks and George Bianchini are married. - Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

People reports that the festivities began on Friday with a welcome cocktail party, which was followed by a ghost tour around the French Quarter. Saturday's ceremony wrapped with a sit-down dinner that featured multiple courses of traditional New Orleans fare. The wedding weekend rounded out with a brunch on Sunday.

Christina Hendricks got engaged to George Bianchini in March 2023. - Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Hendricks and Bianchini met in 2020 on the set of the Good Wife, and got engaged in March 2023.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig," she captioned a picture.

Hendricks was previously married to Geoffrey Arend from 2009 to 2019.

While it's unclear if Hendricks' Mad Men co-star, Jon Hamm, was in attendance for the ceremony, the two recently reunited in the Grimsburg animated comedy series.

Of their reunion, Hamm coyly told ET, "There might be some recognizable voices in the show that you hear. I always find that really fun, when you have little Easter eggs that show up."

And when it comes to a possible Mad Men reunion, he said Weiner would "have to be on board with any kind of reunion," but he's not opposed to the possibility.

"I've been around this business long enough to never say never," Hamm said. "So, I will never say never. But we'll see."

