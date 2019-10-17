Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend are calling it quits after a decade of marriage.

The couple shared a joint statement to social media on Thursday -- almost 10 years to the day since they wed in 2009 -- announcing that they were splitting amicably.

"Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities," the statement reads. "Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."

"We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so," the couple concluded.

Hendricks, 44, and Arend, 41, married on Oct. 11, 2009. The actress, who is perhaps best known for her role as Joan Holloway on Mad Men, and currently stars on NBC's Good Girls, opened up to Health magazine in 2014 about how the couple was "not really interested in having children."

"We got a puppy, and that's my idea of starting a family," she said. "People say, 'Oh, that's practice for parenting,' but if it's practice for anything it's to be a mom to another puppy."

"It seems like it's expected that you'd want to have kids. It's just very normal for people to say, 'Well, when you guys have kids...' And then when I say, 'Actually I don't think we're going to do that,' people will say, 'Oh, you say that now...' It doesn't bother me, though. And, you know, there's a small chance I could change my mind."

