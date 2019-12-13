Christina Hendricks is ready to move on from estranged husband Geoffrey Arend.

Based on court records, ET has learned that the Good Girls star officially filed for divorce on Friday, two months after announcing their split and after 10 years of marriage.

In October, the couple shared a joint statement to social media announcing that they were splitting amicably.

"Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities," the statement read. "Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."

"We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so," the pair concluded.

Hendricks, 44, and Arend, 41, married on Oct. 11, 2009. They have no children together.

The last time the two made a public appearance together was in June at a special screening for Too Old to Die Young in Los Angeles.

Hendricks' news comes after Niecy Nash also filed for divorce from husband Jay Tucker and Justin Hartley called it quits with wife Chrishell Stause.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Christina Hendricks and Husband Geoffrey Arend Announce Split After 10 Years of Marriage

Christina Hendricks Reveals She Played an Unusual But Iconic Role in 'American Beauty'

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Hendricks Really Wants a 'Mad Men' Spinoff

Related Gallery