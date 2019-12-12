Niecy Nash is officially ready to move on.

The Claws star filed for divorce from husband Jay Tucker in Los Angeles on Thursday, months after announcing their split, ET can confirm.

Nash and Tucker tied the knot in June 2011 and announced on Oct. 30 that after eight years of marriage they were separating.

"We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have," Nash's Instagram read. "Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share -- present tense."

This is Nash's second marriage. She was previously married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007. They share three children together: daughters Dia and Donielle, and son Dominic.

ET caught up with Nash at the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards last month, where she said that despite her split, she and Tucker hadn't given up on their friendship.

"For us, it's easy, because we love each other," Nash, 49, shared. "The love has just taken on a different form, but [he's] always gonna be my friend. Always."

At the time, she also shared that she wasn't ready to start dating. "I'm just over here drinking my water and healing," she said with a smile. "I ain't ready to put all this back on the block. It's too much too soon."

